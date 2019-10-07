Malaysia probing 80 individuals, companies in 1MDB case

Skip Navigation
UAW says GM labor talks 'have taken a turn for the worse'

The UAW said the sides will continue to negotiate but the most recent proposal from the company on Sunday morning was inadequate.

Autosread more

Close the trade deal and move on to broader US-China relations

The latest data on U.S.-China trade indicate that Beijing is not doing what it should to reduce its excessive surpluses by buying more American products, writes Dr Michael...

World Economyread more

Turkey to launch a planned military operation in northern Syria,...

Turkey is preparing to launch a military operation in northern Syria, and the United States will withdraw its troops in the area ahead of the attack, press secretary Stephanie...

World Politicsread more

Houston Rockets GM deletes Hong Kong tweet after China consulate...

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey killed a tweet that reportedly said, "Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong."

Politicsread more

Budweiser wants to take on China, world's largest beer market...

Leading brewer AB InBev is making a big push in China and other parts of Asia — but seeking to topple local brewers could prove challenging.

Food & Beverageread more

There's now a second whistleblower in the Trump Ukraine case

This whistleblower has first-hand knowledge of allegations listed in a previous whistleblower's complaint, the laywer said.

Politicsread more

China is reportedly reluctant to agree to a broad US trade deal

China's offer to the U.S. will not include commitments on reforming Chinese industrial policy or government subsidies, the report said.

Politicsread more

Asia markets mixed ahead of this week's US-China trade talks

Principal-level trade negotiations between the United States and China are set to begin on Thursday in Washington.

Asia Marketsread more

Chinese soldiers in Hong Kong warn protesters as emergency rules...

The stand-off with the PLA came after rallies attended by tens of thousands of protesters earlier on Sunday ended in violent clashes in several locations.

Asia Politicsread more

A new smaller, cheaper iPhone could boost sales, top Apple...

Kuo's estimates suggest that Apple is selling a higher proportion of low-cost iPhones than last year.

Technologyread more

What to watch in markets for the week ahead

Stocks will try to regain their mojo as China and the U.S. hold long-awaited trade negotiations in Washington.

Marketsread more

'Joker' has highest October opening weekend of all-time

"Joker" hauled in $93.5 million in its opening weekend, the highest debut for a film released in October in cinematic history.

Entertainmentread more
Asia-Pacific News

Malaysia probing 80 individuals, companies in 1MDB case

Key Points
Logo of 1MDB (1Malaysia Development Berhad) on a bus window in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, taken on February 17, 2017.
Chris Jung | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Malaysia has begun investigating about 80 individuals and entities for allegedly receiving money from 1MDB (1Malaysia Development Berhad), which is under scrutiny for corruption and money laundering, the country's anti-graft chief said on Monday.

Latheefa Koya, the head of Malaysia's Anti-Corruption Commission, told reporters the agency was aiming to recover 420 million ringgit ($100 million) from the individuals and entities.

The individuals include Nazir Razak, former chairman of CIMB and brother of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, and Shahrir Abdul Samad, former chairman of state palm oil agency Felda.