Amazon has a new tablet that costs half as much as the cheapest iPad

Amazon on Monday announced a redesigned Fire HD 10 tablet that starts at $149.99.

Amazon's tablet strategy is pretty simple: It sells the tablets at low prices and then makes money when consumers use them to buy things like digital movies and items on Amazon.com. And the Fire HD 10 tablet serves as a portal to all of Amazon's services, including Amazon Music, Prime Video, Kindle, its app store and more. The more affordable models of the new tablet, like the ones that start at $149.99, show advertisements on the lock screen.