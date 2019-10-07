Schwarzman: Europe could enter Japan-style stagnation if governments don't start spending

The euro zone economy risks entering a period of prolonged economic stagnation similar to that experienced in Japan unless governments provide fiscal stimulus, Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman has warned.

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Monday, Schwarzman echoed criticism from various top European banking executives, most recently Société Générale CEO Frederic Oudéa, of the European Central Bank's (ECB) negative interest rate environment.

Oudéa became the latest banking CEO to wade into the monetary policy debate over the weekend, telling the Financial Times that the ECB's bond-buying program would support failing institutions and hinder consolidation in the European banking sector.

The ECB's most recent policy decision saw the central bank launch a substantial package of quantitative easing (QE) and further reduce its main deposit rate by 10 basis points to -0.5%, a new record low.

Schwarzman told CNBC that negative interest rates in Europe were making it increasingly difficult for financial institutions, such as insurance companies and depositaries, to make money.