Senators pile on the NBA for yielding to China over Rockets GM Daryl Morey's pro-Hong Kong tweet

U.S. senators accused the National Basketball Association of putting cash over human rights Monday as the league appeared to back communist China after a team executive's comment set off a firestorm in the key market.

Senators from Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to Marco Rubio, R-Fla., found common ground in piling on the NBA for its handling of a tweet from Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey. On Friday, Morey shared an image that read, "Fight for Freedom. Stand for Hong Kong." His tweet, referencing the months of pro-democracy protests in the semi-autonomous Hong Kong, ignited backlash in China, a major source of revenue for the NBA.

Criticism of the sports league mounted in the U.S. after it issued a statement Sunday saying Morey's views "have deeply offended many of our friends and fans in China, which is regrettable." Lawmakers, most of whom speak out against China's communist regime and its alleged trade abuses, accused the sports league of valuing revenue over free expression.

"No one should implement a gag rule on Americans speaking out for freedom," Schumer said in a tweeted statement Monday. "I stand with the people of Hong Kong in their pursuit of democratic rights. I stand with Americans who want to voice their support for the people of Hong Kong. Unacceptable."

In a tweet Monday, Rubio argued the league is throwing Morey "under the bus to please" the Chinese government. Other senators, including Republicans Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Rick Scott of Florida and Ted Cruz of Texas, and Democrats Brian Schatz of Hawaii and Ron Wyden of Oregon, have criticized the NBA since Sunday.

The league did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the senators' criticism.

China, the most populous country in the world with about 1.4 billion people, is the league's most important international market. As it announced a five-year extension of a China streaming partnership with Tencent in July, reportedly worth $1.5 billion, the NBA said about 490 million people in China watched league content on the company's platforms in the 2018-2019 season. That's more than the population of the entire United States.

Morey tweeted his support for Hong Kong only a few days before the Los Angeles Lakers, with face of the league LeBron James, are set to play the Brooklyn Nets in an exhibition game in China on Thursday. The Rockets — who drafted Chinese superstar Yao Ming in 2002 and became perhaps the most popular NBA team in China — were in Japan as the NBA dealt with the repercussions of Morey's comment.

After Morey's tweet, the Chinese Basketball Association — which Yao leads — ended its cooperation with the Rockets. China canceled an exhibition game between the G League affiliates (effectively the NBA's minor league teams) of the Rockets and Dallas Mavericks set for later this month, according to The Athletic.