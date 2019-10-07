US futures point to lower open

Skip Navigation
UAW says GM labor talks 'have taken a turn for the worse'

The UAW said the sides will continue to negotiate but the most recent proposal from the company on Sunday morning was inadequate.

Close the trade deal and move on to broader US-China relations

The latest data on U.S.-China trade indicate that Beijing is not doing what it should to reduce its excessive surpluses by buying more American products, writes Dr Michael...

Turkey to launch a planned military operation in northern Syria,...

Turkey is preparing to launch a long-planned military operation in northern Syria, and the U.S. will withdraw its troops in the area ahead of the offensive, the White House...

Houston Rockets GM apologizes for Hong Kong tweet after China...

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey killed a tweet that reportedly said, "Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong."

Budweiser wants to take on China, world's largest beer market...

Leading brewer AB InBev is making a big push in China and other parts of Asia — but seeking to topple local brewers could prove challenging.

There's now a second whistleblower in the Trump Ukraine case

This whistleblower has first-hand knowledge of allegations listed in a previous whistleblower's complaint, the laywer said.

China is reportedly reluctant to agree to a broad US trade deal

China's offer to the U.S. will not include commitments on reforming Chinese industrial policy or government subsidies, the report said.

Asia markets mixed ahead of this week's US-China trade talks

Principal-level trade negotiations between the United States and China are set to begin on Thursday in Washington.

Chinese soldiers in Hong Kong warn protesters as emergency rules...

The stand-off with the PLA came after rallies attended by tens of thousands of protesters earlier on Sunday ended in violent clashes in several locations.

A new smaller, cheaper iPhone could boost sales, top Apple...

Kuo's estimates suggest that Apple is selling a higher proportion of low-cost iPhones than last year.

What to watch in markets for the week ahead

Stocks will try to regain their mojo as China and the U.S. hold long-awaited trade negotiations in Washington.

'Joker' has highest October opening weekend of all-time

"Joker" hauled in $93.5 million in its opening weekend, the highest debut for a film released in October in cinematic history.

US Markets

US futures point to lower open

Sam Meredith @smeredith19
Key Points
  • At around 05:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures fell 126 points, indicating a negative open of more than 138 points.
  • Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both slightly lower.
  • The moves in pre-market trade come after a media report suggested Chinese officials were increasingly reluctant to agree to a broad trade deal pursued by President Donald Trump.

U.S. stock index futures were lower Monday morning.

At around 05:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures fell 126 points, indicating a negative open of more than 138 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both slightly lower.

The moves in pre-market trade come after a media report suggested Chinese officials were increasingly reluctant to agree to a broad trade deal pursued by President Donald Trump.

Trade talks between the U.S. and China are set to resume in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Vice Premier Liu He, who will lead negotiations for China, told dignitaries that his offer to the U.S. will not include commitments on reforming Chinese industrial policy or government subsidies, Bloomberg reported Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The world's two largest economies have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018, battering financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.

On the data front, consumer credit figures for August will be released at around 3:00 p.m. ET.

A flurry of disappointing U.S. economic data last week suggested the ongoing trade war was starting to take its toll, stoking concerns of a possible recession.

However, the U.S. employment rate dropped to its lowest level in nearly 50 years on Friday, easing concerns of a slowdown.

The jobless rate dipped 0.2 percentage points to 3.5% in September, the Labor Department reported, matching a level it last saw in December 1969.