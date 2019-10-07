Take these 3 steps to start saving now, CFPB director Kathy Kraninger says

Emergencies occur.

So, it makes sense to start putting money aside. Yet many Americans aren't.

In fact, 28% of Americans have no emergency savings, a July survey from personal financial website Bankrate.com found.

"Financial emergencies will happen, it's only a matter of when," said Kathy Kraninger, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

More from Invest in You:

NFL Hall of Famer reveals his biggest money mistake

How young people can overcome their fear of investing

Avoid the 3 common financial mistakes millennials make

To help empower people to start putting money aside, the agency launched its "Start Small, Save Up" initiative in April.

"Some experts suggest saving three to six months' worth of expenses, but you can also start with a smaller savings goal and work your way up," she said.

These are three steps you can follow to get started, according to Kraninger.