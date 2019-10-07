Trump handing northern Syria to Turkey is a 'gift to Russia, Iran, and ISIS,' former US envoy says

The Turkish and U.S. troops start their second joint ground patrol within a planned safe zone in northern Syria along the Syrian-Turkish border, in Sanliurfa, Turkey on September 24, 2019. Mustafa Guclu | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

The President Donald Trump administration is facing a torrent of criticism after it unexpectedly announced a full U.S. troop withdrawal from northern Syria to allow a long-planned military operation by Turkey. "Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into Northern Syria," a White House statement late Sunday night said, noting that Trump had spoken to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan by phone. "The United States Armed Forces will not support or be involved in the operation, and United States forces, having defeated the ISIS territorial 'Caliphate,' will no longer be in the immediate area." Security experts on the region and former U.S. officials are calling the decision harmful and a gift to America's adversaries, while some members of the Kurdish forces on the ground in Syria — U.S. allies in the fight against the so-called Islamic State — are calling it betrayal. "The WH statement tonight on Syria after Trump spoke with Erdogan demonstrates a complete lack of understanding of anything happening on the ground," Brett McGurk, the former U.S. special envoy to the global anti-IS coalition, said on Twitter Monday morning. "Trump tonight after one call with a foreign leader provided a gift to Russia, Iran, and ISIS." McGurk resigned from his position in December last year after Trump's shock announcement that the U.S. would withdraw all its forces from Syria, a move that meant abandoning U.S.-allied Kurdish troops who proved vital in the defeat of the physical IS caliphate. Trump later walked back the decision after widespread condemnation from both Republicans and Democrats, giving the impression that several thousand U.S. troops would remain in the region to assist its local allies.

All the sacrifices we made to defeat ISIS will all be destroyed with the latest American decision. It seems that the policy of the United States is to betray their friends and allies. Mustafa Bali Spokesperson, Syrian Democratic Forces

The administration says this change means Turkey will take over responsibility for all the IS fighters captured in the region, currently being held primarily by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an anti-IS strike force comprised mainly of Kurdish fighters. But critics describe the Turkish operation as an invasion aimed at attacking the Kurdish forces. The SDF, created with U.S. backing in 2015, is militarily led by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, or YPG, a group Ankara views as terrorists and a security threat on its southern border. The Turks stress the YPG's ties to a separate Kurdish group, the PKK, that's carried out a decades-long, violent insurgency against the Turkish state.

NATO ally Turkey vs. US allies in Syria

Turkey has made no secret of its planned targeting of Kurdish fighters in the past. In January, Turkey said it would go ahead with its military offensive against Kurdish militias in northeastern Syria regardless of whether the U.S. withdraws its troops from the country. Ankara has already amassed thousands of Turkish troops along its border with Syria.

A US officer, from the US-led coalition, speaks with a fighter from the Kurdish People's Protection Units near northeastern Syrian Kurdish town of Derik, known as al-Malikiyah in Arabic, on April 25, 2017. Akram Saleh | Getty Images

Days later, Trump warned Turkey, a NATO ally, it could face devastating sanctions if it attacked Kurds after U.S. troops pull out of Syria. The latest statement from the White House made no mention of the sanctions, and only said: "Turkey will now be responsible for all ISIS fighters in the area captured over the past two years in the wake of the defeat of the territorial 'Caliphate' by the United States."

A dramatic turnaround — and a 'betrayal'?