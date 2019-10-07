Only geopolitics can sink the US into recession, Blackstone's Schwarzman says

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

UAW says GM labor talks 'have taken a turn for the worse'

The UAW said the sides will continue to negotiate but the most recent proposal from the company on Sunday morning was inadequate.

Autosread more

Close the trade deal and move on to broader US-China relations

The latest data on U.S.-China trade indicate that Beijing is not doing what it should to reduce its excessive surpluses by buying more American products, writes Dr Michael...

World Economyread more

Turkey to launch a planned military operation in northern Syria,...

Turkey is preparing to launch a long-planned military operation in northern Syria, and the U.S. will withdraw its troops in the area ahead of the offensive, the White House...

World Politicsread more

Houston Rockets GM apologizes for Hong Kong tweet after China...

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey killed a tweet that reportedly said, "Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong."

Politicsread more

Budweiser wants to take on China, world's largest beer market...

Leading brewer AB InBev is making a big push in China and other parts of Asia — but seeking to topple local brewers could prove challenging.

Food & Beverageread more

There's now a second whistleblower in the Trump Ukraine case

This whistleblower has first-hand knowledge of allegations listed in a previous whistleblower's complaint, the laywer said.

Politicsread more

China is reportedly reluctant to agree to a broad US trade deal

China's offer to the U.S. will not include commitments on reforming Chinese industrial policy or government subsidies, the report said.

Politicsread more

Asia markets mixed ahead of this week's US-China trade talks

Principal-level trade negotiations between the United States and China are set to begin on Thursday in Washington.

Asia Marketsread more

Chinese soldiers in Hong Kong warn protesters as emergency rules...

The stand-off with the PLA came after rallies attended by tens of thousands of protesters earlier on Sunday ended in violent clashes in several locations.

Asia Politicsread more

A new smaller, cheaper iPhone could boost sales, top Apple...

Kuo's estimates suggest that Apple is selling a higher proportion of low-cost iPhones than last year.

Technologyread more

What to watch in markets for the week ahead

Stocks will try to regain their mojo as China and the U.S. hold long-awaited trade negotiations in Washington.

Marketsread more

'Joker' has highest October opening weekend of all-time

"Joker" hauled in $93.5 million in its opening weekend, the highest debut for a film released in October in cinematic history.

Entertainmentread more
US Economy

Only geopolitics can sink the US into recession, Blackstone's Schwarzman says

Holly Ellyatt@HollyEllyatt
Key Points
  • A slew of disappointing economic data last week suggested the ongoing U.S.-China trade war was starting to take its toll, fueling concerns of a possible recession.
  • On Tuesday, a gauge of U.S. manufacturing showed the lowest reading in more than 10 years for September.
  • But Blackstone's Steve Schwarzman noted that U.S. consumer spending is far more important.
People carry retail shopping bags during Black Friday events on November 25, 2016 in New York City.
Getty Images

The U.S. economy is actually looking "quite robust" thanks to a healthy labor market and higher consumer spending, Steve Schwarzman, the co-founder, chairman and CEO of Blackstone Group, told CNBC Monday.

A slew of disappointing economic data last week suggested the ongoing U.S.-China trade war was starting to take its toll, fueling concerns of a possible recession. On Tuesday, a gauge of U.S. manufacturing showed the lowest reading in more than 10 years for September.

But Schwarzman noted that manufacturing accounts for about 11% of the U.S. economy. "The U.S. consumer is around 70%, maybe even a little more, of the U.S. economy …. (and) the 70% is doing quite well," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Monday.

"Why is that? Because we have full employment in the U.S. — 3.5% unemployment it's the lowest since 1969 — that's pretty amazing. This shortage of labor is starting to create higher wages for workers …. (and) what people are doing with that money is they're spending it. So, we have 70% of the economy that is quite robust. The only thing, I think, that's going to disturb that is some kind of geopolitical problem," Schwarzman said.

"I don't see a normal business cycle taking the U.S. into a recession," he added.

Consumer spending rose a meager 0.1% in August from the previous month, according to data from the U.S. Commerce Department in September. The U.S. then slapped a 15% tariff on around $112 billion of Chinese consumer goods in September.  J.P. Morgan estimated that the new tariffs, alongside those due in mid-December, will cost the average U.S. family $1,000 a year.

However, concerns over a possible slowdown were eased Friday following U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data that showed that the economy added 136,000 jobs in September.

Although economists polled by Dow Jones expected an increase of 145,000 jobs, market sentiment was buoyed by the unemployment rate falling to 3.5%, a 50-year low.

Nonetheless, the average hourly earnings were unchanged month on month — although over the last 12 months, average hourly earnings have increased 2.9%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics noted.

China-US trade talks

Giving his judgment on the fractious state of trade talks, Schwarzman said the U.S. "is asking China to change."

"China was a lesser-developed country. It had GDP (gross domestic product) per capita, 40 years ago, of a few hundred dollars a person. It's now $10,000 per person. It's the greatest economic miracle perhaps in world history," he said.

Schwarzman noted that China had become economically successful, at least in part, by "staying behind big tariff walls, taxes, closed markets or selectively open markets, government subsidies, seizing intellectual capital — a variety of things we don't do in the West, in the developed world."

"The U.S. has called it now saying 'we want change', and there are many in China that say that's OK, but there are others that don't want to change. So, we have three parties at the table, we have the U.S., the Chinese reformers and the Chinese hardliners. We're going to find out this week what the Chinese positions are and then the U.S. will have a chance to take a look at it,' he said.