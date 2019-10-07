Here's what happened to the stock market on Monday

The Dow fell 95.70 points, or 0.36% to close at 26,478.02. The S&P 500 slipped 0.45% to close at 2,938.79. Th e Nasdaq Composite pulled back 0.33% to end the day at 7,956.29. Stocks traded in a tight range for most of the session as investors awaited trade talks between China and the U.S. later this week.

China and the U.S. are set to meet between Thursday and Friday of this week. While few investors are expecting the two sides to iron out a full-blown trade deal, Wall Street will be looking for signs of progress from the negotiations. On Sunday, Bloomberg News reported that Chinese officials were reluctant to agree to a broad trade deal at these negotiations. The U.S.-China trade war has dragged on for more than a year, hindering investor confidence and dampening growth expectations.