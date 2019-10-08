Apple is finally showing you how often apps track your location on iPhone

In iOS 13, the big new software update for the iPhone that launched last month, Apple is finally showing users how often apps have been following them. You may not have known that applications like Google Maps or Uber have been tracking you all the time, even when they're not open.

If you have a new iPhone, or installed Apple's latest iOS 13 software, you've probably seen these alerts for various apps. Pay attention to them.

Apple has, at least for the last several years, let you go in and manually check to see which apps have access to your location. But the new pop-ups nudge you to inform yourself and take action.

That's important since there's really no need for Google or Facebook to track your every move. My editor, for example, was surprised that Uber had been lurking in the background, tracking his location.

The alerts look like this: