Bank of America favors Amazon among its FANG peers heading into earnings season

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Sell-off gains steam as Dow drops 300 points

Stocks fell on Tuesday as investor optimism around the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks faded.

US Marketsread more

Father of yield curve indicator says now is the time to prepare...

Campbell Harvey has led work in research on inverted curves, which happens when short-term Treasury yields are higher than those with longer duration.

Economyread more

State Dept blocks key witness from testifying in impeachment...

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff called the White House's moves "further acts of obstruction of a coequal branch of government."

Politicsread more

Bidding wars are taking a strange turn in the fall housing market

Cooler weather historically means a cooling off period in the housing market, but that is not the case this fall. After dropping to the lowest level in 8 years, bidding wars...

Real Estateread more

US producer prices post the biggest decline in eight months in...

U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in September, weighed down by decreases in the costs of goods and services.

Economyread more

Lindsey Graham to invite Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani to testify...

Giuliani has been out front defending Trump, who is mired in an impeachment inquiry launched by House Democrats last month after a whistleblower's complaint accused the...

Politicsread more

'Call of Duty: Mobile' breaks records with 100 million downloads...

Activision Blizzard's new game "Call of Duty: Mobile," enjoyed the "largest mobile game launch ever," according to Sensor Tower.

Technologyread more

Elizabeth Warren defends her story about losing a teaching job...

Elizabeth Warren, a leading 2020 presidential candidate, defends herself amid new scrutiny about a story about losing her job over pregnancy.

2020 Electionsread more

Former Nasdaq boss says we'll remember WeWork as when the...

Greifeld said it will be similar the way the scuttled merger between Yahoo and eBay signaled the start of the dotcom crash in 2000.

Marketsread more

Bank of America favors Amazon among its FANG peers heading into...

Bank of America says Amazon's third-quarter earnings will come in above Wall Street estimates.

Pro Analysisread more

Robinhood makes second attempt at launching a high-yield account...

Free stock-trading start-up Robinhood announces a cash management account with a 2.05% interest rate ten months after the failed launch of a checking and savings account.

Financeread more

These losing stocks have more room to fall, Morgan Stanley says

If you still own these stocks, watch out for more losses ahead.

Marketsread more

Bank of America favors Amazon among its FANG peers heading into earnings season

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
A worker assembles a box for delivery at the Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore, Maryland, April 30, 2019
Clodagh Kilcoyne | Reuters

Regulatory scrutiny is pushing some growth investors out of FANG stocks, but Bank of America is still bullish on Amazon heading into earnings season, the firm said Tuesday.

Bank of America is forecasting third-quarter earnings above Wall Street estimates driven by Prime One Day Shipping revenues.