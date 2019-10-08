How 3 friends turned their unwanted items into a $550 million business

Carousell's co-founders from left to right, Marcus Tan, Siu Rui Quek and Lucas Ngoo. Carousell

Returning to Singapore after their internship, they did just that, focusing initially on items like electronics before expanding to categories including clothing, property, autos and even jobs. Carousell works like other online classified platforms, and lets users buy and sell unwanted items online by uploading a photo and the relevant details. In that way, it is similar to sites like eBay and Craigslist, which Quek cited as early inspirations. However, right from the start, Quek said the trio were determined to make their Southeast Asia-centric model a mobile-first solution. They believed it would simplify the process and better suit regional users, for whom smartphones had largely leapfrogged desktop computers. "We were really hooked to using the iPhone as our main computer," said Quek. "I think we got spoilt by the simplicity of apps like Instagram. We wanted something that was familiar to us, something very mobile-first: Snap to sell, chat to buy, something very social."

That simplistic approach proved popular with users. Within three days of launching in August 2012, the app was ranked second among the top free lifestyle apps in Singapore. It's a strategy Quek said is fundamental to the company's mission of inspiring "every person in the world to start selling and buying." To help with that, Carousell now draws heavily on artificial intelligence (AI) to speed up the selling process. Image recognition, for instance, will automatically identify items and apply the appropriate categories and tags. Ultimately, Carousell wants to reduce listing times from 30 seconds to just three. "We're doing a lot of things around AI," said Quek. "We want to make selling even simpler, so today you can already take a photo, your category will be suggested, your title will be suggested, your price will be suggested."