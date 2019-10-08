Cramer's lightning round: Roku should never have spiked so high

Skip Navigation
China 'strongly urges' US to remove sanctions

China's Ministry of Commerce said it "strongly urges" the U.S. to stay clear of the country's domestic issues.

Trump's latest blacklist hits several important Chinese companies

Stocks in Asia set to trade lower amid US-China trade uncertainty

Stocks in Asia were set to trade lower on Wednesday amid mounting uncertainty on the U.S.-China trade front ahead of expected high level negotiations between the two economic...

Trump's White House says it will not cooperate with House...

The White House said Tuesday that it will not cooperate with House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, claiming that the proceedings amount to...

Powell says the Fed will start expanding its balance sheet 'soon'

On monetary policy more broadly, Powell stuck to his recent script, saying the Fed stands committed to supporting the recovery but is data dependent and not on a preset course...

US puts visa restrictions on Chinese officials over abuses of...

The Trump administration put visa restrictions on Chinese officials Tuesday amid ongoing abuses of Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region.

Majority supports impeachment inquiry into Trump, new NBC/WSJ...

The share of Americans who say Congress should let Trump complete his term has dipped to 39%, from 50% in July.

China's heavy-handed reaction to the NBA is the wake-up call the...

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey's now-deleted tweet in support of the Hong Kong protests and the response to it have already earned more attention than dozens of...

Father of yield curve indicator says now is the time to prepare...

Campbell Harvey has led work in research on inverted curves, which happens when short-term Treasury yields are higher than those with longer duration.

Dow drops 300 points as optimism around US-China trade talks dims

Stocks fell sharply on Tuesday as investor optimism around the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks faded.

Another theory on why stocks are under pressure lately: The...

Some Wall Street analysts are saying that Elizabeth Warren's recent surge in the polls is hurting stocks.

'Timing couldn't have been worse' for Trump admin's bans on...

"I think you need to be very careful as this market readjusts and re-calibrates its expectations," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Roku should never have spiked so high

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Roku: "I don't think it should ever have spiked as high as it did. I think it's regarded as being a play on what I would call the cord cut, and that story's getting a little long in the tooth."

Hexo Corp: "That is the most speculative."

Rambus: "I'm going to tell you to buy Nvidia on the way down rather than that one."

Kroger: "I'd rather tell you wonderful things about Costco, which is I think crushing Kroger."

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round

VIDEO2:2202:22
Cramer's lightning round: Roku should never have spiked so high
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

