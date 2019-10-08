Cramer's lightning round: Roku should never have spiked so high

China's Ministry of Commerce said it "strongly urges" the U.S. to stay clear of the country's domestic issues.Marketsread more
Trump's latest blacklist hits several important Chinese companiesTechnologyread more
Stocks in Asia were set to trade lower on Wednesday amid mounting uncertainty on the U.S.-China trade front ahead of expected high level negotiations between the two economic...Asia Marketsread more
The White House said Tuesday that it will not cooperate with House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, claiming that the proceedings amount to...Politicsread more
On monetary policy more broadly, Powell stuck to his recent script, saying the Fed stands committed to supporting the recovery but is data dependent and not on a preset course...The Fedread more
The Trump administration put visa restrictions on Chinese officials Tuesday amid ongoing abuses of Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region.Politicsread more
The share of Americans who say Congress should let Trump complete his term has dipped to 39%, from 50% in July.Politicsread more
Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey's now-deleted tweet in support of the Hong Kong protests and the response to it have already earned more attention than dozens of...Politicsread more
Campbell Harvey has led work in research on inverted curves, which happens when short-term Treasury yields are higher than those with longer duration.Economyread more
Stocks fell sharply on Tuesday as investor optimism around the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks faded.US Marketsread more
Some Wall Street analysts are saying that Elizabeth Warren's recent surge in the polls is hurting stocks.Investingread more
Roku: "I don't think it should ever have spiked as high as it did. I think it's regarded as being a play on what I would call the cord cut, and that story's getting a little long in the tooth."
Hexo Corp: "That is the most speculative."
Rambus: "I'm going to tell you to buy Nvidia on the way down rather than that one."
Kroger: "I'd rather tell you wonderful things about Costco, which is I think crushing Kroger."
