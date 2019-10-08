Dick's Sporting Goods CEO Ed Stack: The consumer is in 'pretty good shape'

The CEO of the largest sporting goods retailer in the U.S. says he doesn't see any sign of consumers slowing down their spending, ahead of this holiday season.

The American consumer is in "pretty good shape," Dick's Sporting Goods CEO Ed Stack said during CNBC's "Squawk Box" Tuesday morning. "Our business is really good. ... What we see, we're pretty excited about it."

He added that the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China hasn't yet presented any "meaningful" impact to the business. Dick's Sporting Goods recently raised its annual outlook after reporting better-than-expected same-store sales growth, of 3.2%, last quarter, including any expected impact from additional tariffs, according to the CEO.

Dick's Sporting Goods shares have rallied more than 21% this year, bringing the company's market cap to about $3.4 billion.

Stack also has a new book hitting shelves on Tuesday morning, called, "It's How We Play The Game: Build a Business. Take a Stand. Make a Difference."

In it, he describes — among other things — why he decided to pull high-capacity magazines from stores and halted the sale of firearms to anyone under 21 years old, following a deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida.

"I think if you see something you think is a problem ... and you have expertise in it ... you should stand up and say [something]," Stack said Tuesday morning, when asked about how other CEOs should be taking a stance on gun control.