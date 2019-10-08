Domino's stock tumbles after posting earnings miss and slashing long-term sales goals

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the EU, was directed early Tuesday morning by the State Department not to show up for a deposition.Politicsread more
U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Tuesday morning as investor optimism around the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks faded.US Marketsread more
Having built a network of over 70 medical clinics, One Medical is getting set to tell its story to Wall Street.Technologyread more
U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in September, weighed down by decreases in the costs of goods and services.Economyread more
Chinese state-run TV network CCTV also said it will "immediately investigate all co-operation and exchanges involving the NBA."China Politicsread more
The White House is reportedly discussing about blocking government pension funds from investing in China, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.Marketsread more
You'll be able to shop at Toys R Us online again — this time thanks to a little help from Target.Retailread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on TuesdayPro Analysisread more
In 2018, beauty sales in China grew 12.9%, compared with just 4.6% in the States. And prestige cosmetics companies such as L'Oreal, Estee Lauder, and Shiseido are reaping the...Retailread more
President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria ahead of a long-planned Turkish military operation is being blasted by lawmakers and security...Politicsread more
Amid growing competition from third-party delivery apps, Domino's Pizza slashed its long-term sales outlook and reported quarterly earnings and revenue that fell short of estimates.
Shares of the company fell 6.3% in premarket trading.
Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:
The pizza chain reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $86.4 million, or $2.05 per share, up from $84.1 million, or $1.95 per share, a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting Domino's to earn $2.07 per share.
Net sales rose 4.4% to $820.8 million, falling short of expectations of $823.9 million.
The company reported that sales at U.S. stores open at least a year grew by 2.4%, but Wall Street was expecting same-store sales growth of 2.8%. It was the slowest quarter for U.S. same-store sales growth since second-quarter of fiscal 2012.
Domino's also announced a new outlook for the next two to three years, which replaces its prior outlook for the next three to five years. It lowered its expected sales growth to a range of 7% to 10% from a previous range of 8% to 12%.
It also lowered its long-term forecast for both domestic and international same-store sales growth. The pizza chain now expects U.S. same-store sales growth in a range of 2% to 5%, down from a prior range of 3% to 6%. The outlook for international same-store sales growth was slashed from a range of 3% to 6% to a range of 1% to 4%.
Domino's still expects net store growth over the next two to three years of between 6% to 8%.
Both Domino's international and domestic businesses missed estimates for same-store sales growth during the quarter. The pizza chain, which is the largest in the world by sales, reported international same-store sales growth of 1.7%. Analysts were forecasting at least 2.9% same-store sales growth in its stores outside of the U.S.
Domino's U.S. business has been under pressure as more consumers choose to order delivery through third-party services like GrubHub or DoorDash, instead of ordering Domino's pizza. Allison has said that the company will not partner with outside delivery networks, as competitors like Yum Brands' Pizza Hut and Papa John's have done.
Instead, the pizza chain's strategy involves building more stores closer together across the country to decrease delivery times and improve customer satisfaction. In the third quarter, it added 40 net new stores in the U.S. "Fortressing," Domino's name for the strategy, presents the risk of cannibalization, but the company is betting on it for the long term.
Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the growth rate in fiscal third-quarter sales, year-over-year.