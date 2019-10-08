Domino's stock tumbles after posting earnings miss and slashing long-term sales goals

Amid growing competition from third-party delivery apps, Domino's Pizza slashed its long-term sales outlook and reported quarterly earnings and revenue that fell short of estimates.

Shares of the company fell 6.3% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $2.05 vs. $2.07 expected

Revenue: $820.8 million vs. $823.9 million expected

The pizza chain reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $86.4 million, or $2.05 per share, up from $84.1 million, or $1.95 per share, a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting Domino's to earn $2.07 per share.

Net sales rose 4.4% to $820.8 million, falling short of expectations of $823.9 million.

The company reported that sales at U.S. stores open at least a year grew by 2.4%, but Wall Street was expecting same-store sales growth of 2.8%. It was the slowest quarter for U.S. same-store sales growth since second-quarter of fiscal 2012.

Domino's also announced a new outlook for the next two to three years, which replaces its prior outlook for the next three to five years. It lowered its expected sales growth to a range of 7% to 10% from a previous range of 8% to 12%.

It also lowered its long-term forecast for both domestic and international same-store sales growth. The pizza chain now expects U.S. same-store sales growth in a range of 2% to 5%, down from a prior range of 3% to 6%. The outlook for international same-store sales growth was slashed from a range of 3% to 6% to a range of 1% to 4%.

Domino's still expects net store growth over the next two to three years of between 6% to 8%.

Both Domino's international and domestic businesses missed estimates for same-store sales growth during the quarter. The pizza chain, which is the largest in the world by sales, reported international same-store sales growth of 1.7%. Analysts were forecasting at least 2.9% same-store sales growth in its stores outside of the U.S.

Domino's U.S. business has been under pressure as more consumers choose to order delivery through third-party services like GrubHub or DoorDash, instead of ordering Domino's pizza. Allison has said that the company will not partner with outside delivery networks, as competitors like Yum Brands' Pizza Hut and Papa John's have done.

Instead, the pizza chain's strategy involves building more stores closer together across the country to decrease delivery times and improve customer satisfaction. In the third quarter, it added 40 net new stores in the U.S. "Fortressing," Domino's name for the strategy, presents the risk of cannibalization, but the company is betting on it for the long term.