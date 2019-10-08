Facebook is bringing Portal video chat devices to the office, taking on Zoom and Skype

Stocks fell on Tuesday as investor optimism around the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks faded.US Marketsread more
Campbell Harvey has led work in research on inverted curves, which happens when short-term Treasury yields are higher than those with longer duration.Economyread more
The White House had ordered top diplomat Gordon Sondland not to appear for a scheduled deposition with House committees conducting an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.Politicsread more
Cooler weather historically means a cooling off period in the housing market, but that is not the case this fall. After dropping to the lowest level in eight years, bidding...Real Estateread more
Chinese Ministry of Commerce said it "strongly urges" the U.S. to stay clear from the country's domestic issues.Marketsread more
At issue was the meaning of Title 7 of the Civil Rights Act, which forbids discrimination because of "sex" but does not specifically refer to gender identity or sexual...Politicsread more
"I don't think what he said was right. I don't agree with it," Rubio said of Trump's request that China investigate Joe Biden.Politicsread more
Retailers from Kroger to Walmart have been tackling one of their expenses, health-care costs, in different ways.Retailread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.Market Insiderread more
Trump said last week that China "should start an investigation" into Joe Biden and his son Hunter.Politicsread more
Facebook said that its Workplace service for businesses will now work on Portal video chat devices.Technologyread more
Facebook is taking its Portal video chat gadgets to the business world, trying to grab a bigger slice of the videoconferencing market, where Zoom, Cisco Webex and Microsoft's Skype are among the leaders.
Facebook announced on Tuesday that Workplace, its communication and collaboration service for companies, will work with Portal devices, which so far have been marketed for consumers. People who own a Portal and use Workplace in the office will be able to combine the two to make video calls to colleagues.
"Even with the first generation of the device, we started seeing a lot of people asking to be able to call in to work calls," Karandeep Anand, Facebook's head of Workplace, told CNBC.
The videoconferencing space has received a healthy amount of attention this year, following Zoom's IPO, which rocketed the company up to a $21 billion market cap. Global Market Insights expects the market to reach $20 billion in revenue by 2024.
While Zoom, in its IPO prospectus, highlighted competition from Cisco, Microsoft, Citrix and Google, it said that "other large established companies like Amazon and Facebook have in the past and may in the future also make investments in video communications tools." Workplace already allows for video chat within the app on a smartphone or computer.
If you haven't previously heard of Workplace or Portal, you aren't alone. The two products are among the newer pieces of Facebook's portfolio. They're part of the payments and other fees business segment, which accounted for less than 2% of total revenue in the latest quarter.
Facebook launched Workplace in late 2016 as a communications tool for businesses. Workplace says it has more than 3 million paid users, up from 2 million in February, and customers include Nestle, Telefonica and Petco.
Portal hit the market in late 2018 as a video calling device that can also play music. The company announced its second generation of Portal devices in September. Facebook has never disclosed usage numbers for Portal, but IDC estimates that Facebook has shipped just over 54,000 Portal devices since its launch.
Anand said that Workplace is still more focused on reaching users than ramping up revenue.
"That has not been the driving force for the team," he said. "It's been to bring these important work tools to hundreds of millions of people, but my personal aspiration is that we build tools for 1 billion people."
WATCH: Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off