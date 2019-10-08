Sen. Lindsey Graham says he will invite Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani to testify about alleged Ukraine corruption

Stocks fell on Tuesday as investor optimism around the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks faded.US Marketsread more
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Tuesday that he will invite President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about allegations of corruption.
Giuliani, the former mayor of New York, has been out front defending Trump, who is mired in an impeachment inquiry launched by House Democrats last month after a whistleblower's complaint accused the president of soliciting Ukraine's leader to investigate his possible 2020 election rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter.
Giuliani, who was included in that complaint, has also been a leading voice lobbing unsubstantiated allegations of wrongdoing against the Bidens.
Graham's announcement came shortly after the Trump administration blocked Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, from participating in a closed-door deposition before Democrat-led committees in the House.
The invitation to Giuliani, who has been derided by Democrats as a conspiracy theorist improperly acting as a shadow White House official in his pursuit of dirt on the Bidens, signals a new effort by Republicans to push back against the impeachment inquiry, which has become an increasing threat to Trump's political aims.
"Given the House of Representatives' behavior, it is time for the Senate to inquire about corruption and other improprieties involving Ukraine," Graham, one of the president's closest allies in Congress, said in a trio of tweets Tuesday morning.
"Therefore I will offer to Mr. Giuliani the opportunity to come before the Senate Judiciary Committee to inform the committee of his concerns," Graham tweeted.
A spokeswoman for Giuliani did not immediately respond to CNBC's inquiries about whether Trump's personal attorney had received an invitation from Graham yet, or whether he planned to accept the offer. A spokesman for Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Graham's tweets.
