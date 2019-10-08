This founder says some of her best hires are people who've never had a job before—here's how they got her attention

Katerina Schneider learned early on not to hire people based on their resumes. The founder and CEO of Ritual, named one of LinkedIn's top start-ups of 2019, says focusing too much on a candidate's previous experience hasn't worked in her favor.

"I'd say, 'Oh, this person has an MBA and Ph.D. and works for this big company — that's awesome! They're probably great,'" she tells CNBC Make It. "And I got burned a couple of times doing that."

These days, she doesn't care for resumes much at all, and she doesn't hire based on someone's experience. In fact, she's said some of her best hires have been people with no work history at all.

"Some of the best people we've hired have never had a job before: a designer, some marketers, the woman that runs our supply chain now, were all hired right out of college based on their innate abilities," Schneider says. Instead, she looks for qualities that can't be taught, like adaptability and perseverance.

The company, which now has upwards of 70 employees, is still small enough that the best way to kick off the interview process is through employee referral. Interested job-seekers have also stopped by the wellness company's Los Angeles office to apply for a role in person. Schneider credits her marketing team for creating a recognizable, personable brand that spurs interest among consumers and job-seekers alike.

"We've had people come to the office and drop off their resumes; we've had someone make us cookies," Schneider adds. "There's no end in sight."