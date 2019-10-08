Robinhood makes second attempt at launching a high-yield account similar to banks

Robinhood is giving banking another shot.

Ten months after the failed launch of a checking and savings account, the free stock-trading start-up announced a cash management account with a 2.05% interest rate. The APY is more than twenty times higher than the national average for savings accounts, according to Bankrate.com.

In December, Robinhood said it would offer zero-fee checking and savings accounts with a 3% interest rate alongside its brokerage accounts. The move was seen as a shot across the bow of traditional banks. But the product saw swift pushback from regulators who questioned the SIPC insurance it was promising, which is meant for brokerage accounts — not for savings products. A day later, Robinhood said they would re-brand and re-name the product after the "confusion."

"Over the past year, we pressed the reset button and started building this from scratch," CEO Baiju Bhatt told CNBC in a phone interview. "We've spent a lot of time and energy growing our business, and hired an all-star cast of people with financial services and risk compliance backgrounds."

In the past year, Robinhood has hired Amazon veteran Jason Warnick as its first-ever chief financial officer and Gretchen Howard, a former partner at Alphabet's growth equity arm, Capital G, as chief operating officer. On Monday, the company announced that former SEC commissioner Dan Gallagher will join Robinhood's Board of Directors. The company also brought in a V.P. of risk and compliance, who along with other new hires has been working "around the clock with counter parties," including program banks and regulators, "to make sure that this program is thoroughly vetted," according to V.P. of product, Josh Elman.