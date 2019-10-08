US futures point to slightly lower open

China has built a huge surveillance state at home. It's now exporting that technology abroad, thanks to some of the country's largest firms.Technologyread more
"It will just irritate the Chinese that the two [situations] are being linked," said Richard Harris, CEO of Hong Kong-based asset management firm Port Shelter Investment...Politicsread more
Media reports say China has grown hesitant to pursue a broad trade deal with the U.S. that could include reforms to its industrial policy and subsidies.Politicsread more
Chuck Schumer and Marco Rubio criticized the NBA for its response to Rockets GM Morey's pro-Hong Kong tweet that set off uproar in China.Politicsread more
Samsung said operating profit for the third quarter is expected at 7.7 trillion Korean won ($6.43 billion), slightly higher than an industry estimate.Technologyread more
How carcinogenic e-cigarette use is for humans "may not be known for a decade," but the study is the first to link vaping nicotine to cancerHealth and Scienceread more
Former Trump administration officials had contact with Volodymyr Zelensky's team at the Trump International Hotel before the now infamous phone between Donald Trump and the...Politicsread more
High-level trade talks between the world's two largest economies are due to start on Thursday, but reports said that Chinese officials are growing hesitant to pursue a broad...Asia Marketsread more
Carousell's founders Siu Rui Quek, Marcus Tan and Lucas Ngoo are using AI to take their e-commerce marketplace to the next level.Start-upsread more
Experts briefed on the deal say that it offers worse access to Japan for some U.S. agricultural goods than the Trans-Pacific Partnership.Traderead more
Ambarella is getting wrapped up in the U.S.-China trade war as one of its customers, surveillance video company Hikvision, gets blacklisted.Technologyread more
U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower Tuesday morning.
At around 04:10 a.m. ET, Dow futures dipped 35 points, indicating a negative open of more than 34 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both marginally lower.
Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, with high-level negotiators from the U.S. and China poised to hold a fresh round of talks in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.
The U.S. expanded its trade blacklist to include some of China's top artificial intelligence firms on Monday, punishing Beijing for its treatment of predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities. The decision appeared likely to draw a sharp response from China, with investors worried it might harm the chances of a breakthrough later this week.
The White House has scheduled an increase in U.S. tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods to 30% from 25% on October 15. President Donald Trump has said the tariff increase will take effect if no progress is made in bilateral trade negotiations.
The world's two largest economies have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018, battering financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.
On the data front, the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index for September and producer price index (PPI) figures for September will both be released Tuesday morning.
In corporate news, Domino's Pizza and AZZ are scheduled to report earnings before the opening bell.
Levi Strauss and Helen of Troy will both report their latest quarterly results after market close.