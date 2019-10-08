Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Levi Strauss, FireEye and more

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

China 'strongly urges' US to remove sanctions

China's Ministry of Commerce said it "strongly urges" the U.S. to stay clear of the country's domestic issues.

Marketsread more

Trump's latest blacklist of Chinese companies hits several huge...

Trump's latest blacklist of Chinese companies hits several huge companies

Technologyread more

Dow drops 300 points as optimism around US-China trade talks dims

Stocks fell sharply on Tuesday as investor optimism around the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks faded.

US Marketsread more

Trump's White House says it will not cooperate with House...

The White House said Tuesday that it will not cooperate with House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, claiming that the proceedings amount to...

Politicsread more

Powell says the Fed will start expanding its balance sheet 'soon'

On monetary policy more broadly, Powell stuck to his recent script, saying the Fed stands committed to supporting the recovery but is data dependent and not on a preset course...

The Fedread more

US puts visa restrictions on Chinese officials over abuses of...

The Trump administration put visa restrictions on Chinese officials Tuesday amid ongoing abuses of Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region.

Politicsread more

Majority supports impeachment inquiry into Trump, new NBC/WSJ...

The share of Americans who say Congress should let Trump complete his term has dipped to 39%, from 50% in July.

Politicsread more

China's heavy-handed reaction to the NBA is the wake-up call the...

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey's now-deleted tweet in support of the Hong Kong protests and the response to it have already earned more attention than dozens of...

Politicsread more

Father of yield curve indicator says now is the time to prepare...

Campbell Harvey has led work in research on inverted curves, which happens when short-term Treasury yields are higher than those with longer duration.

Economyread more

Another theory on why stocks are under pressure lately: The...

Some Wall Street analysts are saying that Elizabeth Warren's recent surge in the polls is hurting stocks.

Investingread more

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wants to meet with China officials...

Silver stood by Morey's right to express his opinions, saying the league would "protect its employees' freedom of speech."

Sportsread more

What we might learn from Trump's tax returns — if they're...

Chances are President Trump's tax returns won't tell the whole story on his wealth, yet accountants say there is still plenty to learn from his Form 1040. Here's what to watch...

Personal Financeread more
Market Insider

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Levi Strauss, FireEye and more

Ganesh Setty
An employee holds a shopping bag while ringing up a customer at the Levi Strauss & Co. flagship store in San Francisco, March 18, 2019.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Levi Strauss briefly rose 2%and  then settled slightly above its closing price after the company reported a 4% decline in profits for its third quarter. The denim retailer pointed to struggling sales in its wholesale business in the Americas.

"U.S. wholesale was challenged ... particularly the legacy department stores and chain stores, where (the) much publicized traffic declines have negatively impacted our business," CEO Chip Bergh said in an interview with Reuters.

The lackluster profit comes despite the company's better-than-expected earnings for the quarter, posting earnings of 31 cents excluding items and revenue of $1.45 billion. Wall Street had expected earnings of 28 cents per share on revenues of $1.44 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

Shares of FireEye jumped more than 4% after the company posted strong revenue guidance in its preliminary third-quarter earnings. The cyber-security company's management estimated its revenue to be above the high end of their prior guidance range of $217 million to $221 million in an SEC filing. Billings are expected to be within the company's prior guidance of between $245 million and $255 million.

United States Steel Corporation shares dipped nearly 2% after the bell following an announcement that their CFO Kevin Bradley will resign, although he will remain at the company as executive vice president and "special advisor" to CEO David Burritt through the end of the year. Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer Christine Breves will take the helm as CFO on Nov. 4, the company said in a press release.