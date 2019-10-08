Trump administration blocks key witness from testifying in impeachment probe

Gordon Sondland, the United States Ambassador to the European Union, adresses the media during a press conference at the US Embassy to Romania in Bucharest September 5, 2019.

The Trump administration has ordered a top diplomat not to appear for a scheduled deposition with House committees conducting an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, a lawyer for the diplomat said Tuesday.

Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, was directed early Tuesday morning by the State Department not to show up for a closed-door hearing before the House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees, said Sondland's counsel, Robert Luskin, in a statement to NBC News.

Luskin notes that Sondland had "previously agreed to appear voluntarily today, without the need for a subpoena, in order to answer the Committee's questions on an expedited basis." But "as the sitting U.S. Ambassador to the EU and employee of the State Department, Ambassador Sondland is required to follow the Department's direction," Luskin said.

House Democrats have warned the Trump administration that any attempts to interfere with the impeachment inquiry will be viewed as evidence of obstruction.