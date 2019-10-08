Your first trade for Tuesday, October 8

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the EU, was directed early Tuesday morning by the State Department not to show up for a deposition.
U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Tuesday morning as investor optimism around the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks faded.
Having built a network of over 70 medical clinics, One Medical is getting set to tell its story to Wall Street.
U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in September, weighed down by decreases in the costs of goods and services.
Chinese state-run TV network CCTV also said it will "immediately investigate all co-operation and exchanges involving the NBA."
The White House is reportedly discussing about blocking government pension funds from investing in China, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
You'll be able to shop at Toys R Us online again — this time thanks to a little help from Target.
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday
In 2018, beauty sales in China grew 12.9%, compared with just 4.6% in the States. And prestige cosmetics companies such as L'Oreal, Estee Lauder, and Shiseido are reaping the...
President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria ahead of a long-planned Turkish military operation is being blasted by lawmakers and security...
The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.
Tim Seymour was a buyer of Starbucks.
Karen Finerman was a buyer of Bank of America.
Steve Grasso was a buyer of Roku.
Carter Worth was a short seller of The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund.
