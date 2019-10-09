American Airlines cuts Boeing 737 Max from schedules until Jan. 16 as grounding continues

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow futures jump 200 points on a report China is open to a...

U.S. stock index futures jumped Wednesday morning on a report that said China is open to agreeing to a partial trade deal with the U.S.

US Marketsread more

American Airlines cuts Boeing 737 Max from schedules until Jan....

American Airlines doesn't expect the Boeing 737 Max to return to service until Jan. 16, 2020, as the grounding of Boeing's bestseller drags on.

Airlinesread more

China ready to discuss a partial trade deal with the US, reports...

U.S. stock futures pushed higher Wednesday morning after a report suggested that Beijing is still willing to discuss a partial trade deal.

World Economyread more

Weekly mortgage refinances jump 10% as rates drop to lowest level...

An unexpected decline in mortgage interest rates had homeowners calling their lenders last week, looking to save money on their monthly payments.

Real Estateread more

Trump's White House says it will not cooperate with House...

The White House said Tuesday that it will not cooperate with House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, claiming that the proceedings amount to...

Politicsread more

NBA should not be an 'arm of Chinese censorship,' says Sen. Ted...

The Republican senator said Beijing often uses "economic coercion" in situations like the NBA fallout to get foreign parties to do business by its playbook.

Politicsread more

JP Morgan cuts Disney earnings estimates and warns other analysts...

J.P. Morgan said the launch of streaming platform Disney+ and the aquistition of the Fox entertainment assets is causing near-term financial uncertainty.

Pro Analysisread more

Poor morale, sliding stock: Pressure mounts on American Airlines...

The airline's latest woes have added to chatter among industry insiders about whether Parker, who is also chairman, will be able to ride out the storm.

Airlinesread more

5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

U.S. stock futures shoot higher Wednesday morning, pointing to about a 200-point rise at the open for the Dow on trade deal hope.

Marketsread more

Two Chinese stocks are at a make-or-break level, charts suggest

Chinese stocks are getting burned as trade fears grip Wall Street once again. Matt Maley of Miller Tabak sees two names facing a critical juncture.

Trading Nationread more

'You don't do these things prior to negotiations,' ex-diplomat...

The Trump administration blacklisted 28 Chinese companies and restricted visas for officials amid alleged abuses in China's Xinjiang region.

World Politicsread more

J&J must pay $8 billion in case over male breast growth linked to...

Johnson & Johnson must pay $8 billion in punitive damages to a man who previously won $680,000 over his claims that it failed to warn that young men using its antipsychotic...

Health and Scienceread more
Airlines

American Airlines cuts Boeing 737 Max from schedules until Jan. 16 as grounding continues

Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Key Points
  • American has pulled the planes from its schedules until Jan. 16, 2020, later than any U.S. airline.
  • The planes have been grounded since mid-March after two fatal crashes killed 346 people.
  • American expects to cancel 140 flights a day because of the prolonged grounding.
Maintenance workers cover the engine of an American Airlines Group Boeing 737 Max plane at Tulsa International Airport (TUL) in Tulsa, Oklahoma, May 14, 2019.
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

American Airlines pulled the Boeing 737 Max from its schedules until mid-January, delaying its return longer than any U.S. airline, as the prolonged grounding of the troubled plane disrupts year-end holiday travel.

Regulators have not said when they will allow the Max jet to fly again. The plane hasn't been allowed to fly since mid-March after two crashes within five months of each other killed 346 people.

Airlines have canceled thousands of flights because of the grounding. Boeing has said it expects the Federal Aviation Administration to clear the planes to fly in the fourth quarter.

Boeing has developed a software fix for the planes after crash investigators implicated a flight-control program that malfunctioned, repeatedly pushing the nose of the Max planes down in both disasters, but the FAA hasn't approved it yet. Some regulators, including in Europe, have expressed concerns about the plane's design, and Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg last month said officials around the world may not all approve the plane at the same time.

American said the schedule change will force it to cancel around 140 flights a day. The airline previously expected the planes to return to its fleet for commercial service in early December, and like other carriers, has had to repeatedly postpone the jet's return to its schedules.

Southwest Airlines struck the planes from its schedules until Jan. 5, while United Airlines expects them back Dec. 19.

American said it plans to "slowly phase in" its Max planes, starting Jan. 16, and will increase its use of the jets through February.

Airline executives have said they are talking with Boeing about receiving compensation for the grounding, the largest ever. Boeing took a $4.9 billion after-tax charge in the second quarter to reimburse losses at carriers that can't fly the fuel-efficient planes.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said the carrier has had conversations with Boeing but doesn't have a firm number yet.

"It's hard until we know when the airplane is really going to be back in service to ascertain what the damages are," he said in an interview.

American said customers booked on flights that it scheduled for its 737 Max planes through Jan. 6 will be rebooked on an older 737 that has the same seating configuration, while travelers booked on Max flights between Jan. 7 and Jan. 15, will likely be rebooked on another plane. The airline said it would contact travelers whose flights have been canceled.

Some flights that were not scheduled with the Max may be canceled because airline may opt to reassign those jets to higher-demand routes.

The schedule changes will take effect Oct. 13.

Next Article
Key Points
  • The airline's executive team has confronted unhappy passengers, workers and investors.
  • That has increased pressure American Airlines CEO Doug Parker.
  • The airline has said it aims to improve its performance next year.