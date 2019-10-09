These are Bill Gates' 2 superpowers, according to Bill Gates

Bill Gates is the second-richest person in the world, but according to the Microsoft co-founder, his "superpowers" have nothing to do with making billions of dollars.

Gates sat down with Devin Thorpe, a Forbes contributor and host of the "Your Mark on the World" podcast, for an interview in May, in which Thorpe asked the billionaire which of his own traits Gates would describe as his "superpower." In his response, Gates didn't tout his abilities as a software developer, or as the co-founder of one of the world's largest companies.

What did he say? His optimism and his ability to put together great teams.

"If I have [a superpower], it has something to do with optimism about scientific innovation," Gates told Thorpe. The billionaire recently put that optimism on display in a recent lecture at the University of Cambridge, in which Gates predicted that investment in scientific innovations will result in the end of global malnutrition and the eradication of malaria by 2040.

He also named "being able to gather teams of people" as another of his "superpowers" in relation to his work with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, where Gates and his wife oversee teams of strategists, researchers and other partners working on issues ranging from global poverty and malnutrition to working to eradicate diseases like malaria and HIV/AIDS. (The foundation has nearly 1,500 employees around the world and an endowment of more than $46 billion.)

Gates' team-building skills evolved during his time at Microsoft, where he was "assembling teams of engineers and understanding what was on track/off track, being patient for things that, in that case, usually took five or six years," he tells Thorpe about the process of shepherding software projects to completion at the company he co-founded in 1975 and helped grow into a trillion-dollar business.