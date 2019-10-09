China reportedly lowers expectations for progress on trade talks this week after US blacklist

Skip Navigation
Bed Bath & Beyond taps former Target exec Mark Tritton as...

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond spiked more than 21% on Wednesday after the company announced it poached Target's chief merchant as CEO.

Retailread more

Stocks rise for first time in 3 days as traders hope for US-China...

Stocks rose on Wednesday after a report stoked optimism around the upcoming trade talks between China and the U.S.

US Marketsread more

US-China trade talks are about to start — a cut-down deal could...

The talks between the U.S. and China are now characterized by an increasing lack of trust, making it more difficult to reach agreement.

Market Insiderread more

Market may be expecting more rate cuts than the Fed will deliver

The Fed's meeting minutes also showed that the trade war dragging down the economy was an overriding concern.

Marketsread more

Trump rips NBA for 'pandering to China,' but says league has to...

"They have to work out their own situation," Trump said of the dispute between the NBA and China set off by an official's pro-Hong Kong tweet.

Politicsread more

Roku surges, Netflix slides as analyst predicts Roku will triple...

Roku stands to triple its user base in the next three years by expanding into international markets, while benefiting from "powerful growth" in connected TV devices and...

Technologyread more

FDA chief inspects major mail facilities for illicit vaping and...

The inspection comes as federal authorities combat two public health crises: one from vaping and the other due to opioids.

Health and Scienceread more

China reportedly lowers expectations for progress on trade talks

China has lowered its expectations for a trade deal after the White House blacklisted a slew of Chinese tech companies, Reuters reported.

Marketsread more

Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

Hopes around the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks were on the rise, jolting stocks higher.

Marketsread more

Target taps Michael Fiddelke as CFO. Chief merchant heads to Bed...

The company also announced the resignation of chief merchanding officer Mark Tritton, who will be joining Bed Bath & Beyond as CEO.

Retailread more

Cambridge Analytica insider: US following China when it comes to...

"Just because it's not the state doesn't mean that there isn't harmful impacts that could come if you have one or two large companies monitoring or tracking everything you...

Technologyread more

Three before you leave — What to watch for in the market Thursday

All eyes will be on the high-stakes U.S.-China trade talks, but expectations are low on Wall Street.

Marketsread more
Markets

China reportedly lowers expectations for progress on trade talks this week after US blacklist

Yun Li@YunLi626
Key Points
  • The tempered expectations come after the U.S. blacklisted 28 Chinese entities over alleged human rights violations, Reuters reported, citing Chinese government officials, diplomats and investors.
  • The report is similar to what Wall Street analysts have been telling CNBC could come out of the talks: a tariff postponement with an agreement to tackle the bigger issues again later.
VIDEO2:2002:20
China lowers trade talk expectations after US blacklists Chinese firms
Closing Bell

China has lowered its expectations for progress on trade talks this week after the White House blacklisted a slew of Chinese tech companies over human rights violations, Reuters reported.

The tempered expectations came after the U.S. blacklisted 28 Chinese entities over alleged human rights violations against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, while putting visa restrictions on Chinese officials involved, Reuters reported, citing Chinese government officials, diplomats and investors.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The report is similar to what Wall Street analysts have been telling CNBC could come out of the talks: a tariff postponement with an agreement to tackle the bigger issues again later.

Top trade negotiators are set to resume negotiations on Thursday in Washington. Earlier Wednesday, reports suggested China is open to a small deal as long as President Donald Trump doesn't impose more tariffs, while offering to increase annual purchases of U.S. agricultural products.

There's a lot riding on the outcome of these talks. The Trump administration has imposed tariffs on more than $500 billion of Chinese goods, with another round of tariffs set to go into effect later this month.