China reportedly lowers expectations for progress on trade talks this week after US blacklist

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond spiked more than 21% on Wednesday after the company announced it poached Target's chief merchant as CEO.
The Fed's meeting minutes also showed that the trade war dragging down the economy was an overriding concern.
"They have to work out their own situation," Trump said of the dispute between the NBA and China set off by an official's pro-Hong Kong tweet.
Roku stands to triple its user base in the next three years by expanding into international markets, while benefiting from "powerful growth" in connected TV devices and...
The inspection comes as federal authorities combat two public health crises: one from vaping and the other due to opioids.
"Just because it's not the state doesn't mean that there isn't harmful impacts that could come if you have one or two large companies monitoring or tracking everything you...
China has lowered its expectations for progress on trade talks this week after the White House blacklisted a slew of Chinese tech companies over human rights violations, Reuters reported.
The tempered expectations came after the U.S. blacklisted 28 Chinese entities over alleged human rights violations against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, while putting visa restrictions on Chinese officials involved, Reuters reported, citing Chinese government officials, diplomats and investors.
The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.
The report is similar to what Wall Street analysts have been telling CNBC could come out of the talks: a tariff postponement with an agreement to tackle the bigger issues again later.
Top trade negotiators are set to resume negotiations on Thursday in Washington. Earlier Wednesday, reports suggested China is open to a small deal as long as President Donald Trump doesn't impose more tariffs, while offering to increase annual purchases of U.S. agricultural products.
There's a lot riding on the outcome of these talks. The Trump administration has imposed tariffs on more than $500 billion of Chinese goods, with another round of tariffs set to go into effect later this month.