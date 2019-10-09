Chinese tourism growth slows as overseas travel loses its luster

The Trump administration blacklisted 28 Chinese companies and restricted visas for officials amid alleged abuses in China's Xinjiang region.World Politicsread more
China's Ministry of Commerce said it "strongly urges" the U.S. to stay clear of the country's domestic issues.Marketsread more
The White House said Tuesday that it will not cooperate with House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, claiming that the proceedings amount to...Politicsread more
Stocks in Asia traded lower Wednesday afternoon amid growing uncertainty over the high-level trade negotiations between the U.S. and China due to commence later this week.Asia Marketsread more
Chung "Blitzchung" Ng Wai wore a gas mask and goggles and appeared to shout a slogan often associated with Hong Kong protesters: "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our time."Technologyread more
The rapid growth of the Chinese tourist took a bit of a breather during the latest week-long National Day holiday, government data indicate.China Economyread more
Chinese state media slammed NBA head Adam Silver's remarks in apparent support of a tweet by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey supporting anti-government protests in...China Politicsread more
Power provider PG&E Corp's unit said on Tuesday it would cut off power for nearly 800,000 customers across northern and central California to reduce wildfire risk. The utility...Energyread more
Sources had previously told Reuters Megvii Technology's planned listing was scheduled for Hong Kong in the fourth quarter and might raise as much as $1 billion.Technologyread more
Trump's latest blacklist hits several important Chinese companiesTechnologyread more
According to new court filings, Musk was focused on what Thai officials were saying about him while they were trying to rescue a trapped soccer team and its coach.Technologyread more
BEIJING — The rapid growth of Chinese tourism took a bit of a breather during the latest week-long National Day holiday, government data indicate.
The seven-day vacation from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 is dubbed "Golden Week" and is one of the few major government-mandated holidays in a country where personal vacation days are few. This year's National Day was particularly significant domestically since it revolved around massive celebrations on Oct. 1 for the 70th anniversary of the Communist Party's rule.
Chinese tourist sites received 782 million visits during the holiday, up well over 7% from last year's 726 million, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. But, that's slower than reported growth of more than 9% in 2018, and down from a 10% increase in 2017.
Retail and food and beverage sales from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 grew 8.5% to 1.52 trillion yuan ($212.7 billion), according to the Ministry of Commerce. While a solid figure, that's a slower pace than the Commerce Ministry's claims of nearly 10% or higher growth for previous years.
"Golden Week data point to a slowdown," Ting Lu, Nomura's chief China economist, said in the title of a report distributed Wednesday. "As China's economy has become increasingly reliant on consumption to drive its growth, data from 'golden weeks' have become a good barometer of China's consumption growth trend."
Chinese authorities are trying to boost domestic consumption in an effort to support economic growth. Shortly after a major government meeting in March, authorities announced the May 1 Labor Day holiday would be extended by two days by swapping those working days with weekends, as is typical in China.
Tourism growth slowed during another golden week this year, the Lunar New Year holiday in February. Official numbers for overseas travel during that period were not clear about the actual rate of change.
Similarly, for the latest National Day holiday, different official data sources painted a different picture of overseas travel.
At best, a few million more Chinese went abroad than last year. At worst, outbound trips dropped more than 10%.
Publicly available estimates for 2018 National Day overseas travel hover just under 7 million. This year, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said it expected such outbound tourists topped 7 million.
On the other hand, the National Immigration Administration said in an online post Monday that for the first six days of the holiday, the border entries and exits of mainland Chinese residents dropped 15.1% from a year ago to 6.07 million.
Even considering the Hong Kong government's report of a 50% drop in tourist visitors amid local unrest, overall entries and exits tracked by China's immigration administration fell 11% to 10.45 million.
When contacted by CNBC, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism would not explain the discrepancy and stood by its publicly released data. The National Immigration Administration did not respond to a faxed request for comment.
"Overseas tourism, the booming consumption market are more rational," the culture and tourism ministry said in a section header in its report on Golden Week travel this year. That's according to a CNBC translation of the Chinese-language text.
The ministry's report added that compared with previous years, Chinese traveling overseas sought relaxation more than shopping, and booking volume increased by more than double digits for lesser-known destinations such as Croatia and Slovakia.
Regardless, the Chinese that did venture overseas last week spent more than they did last year using mobile payment app Alipay. The company, which is run by Alibaba-affiliate Ant Financial, said average total spend per user increased 15% to about 2,500 ($350).
Chinese tourists to Japan, the most popular destination for individual travel on the Ctrip booking platform, increased by 30% with an average spend of 6,879 yuan, according to the company. Ctrip noted in a report that popular culture and easier visa policies helped spur the increase in travel, which is rare for such a mature destination like Japan.
Domestically, the top 10 cities whose residents spent the most on National Day travel within China spent at least 3,000 yuan, with Shenzhen topping the list at 3,324 yuan, according to Ctrip.
Not all travel during the holiday required major expenditure, either. Beijing News reported that the star-shaped Beijing Daxing International Airport, which opened a few days before the holiday, received about 90,000 visits a day on Oct. 2, 3 and 4, while a daily average of 4,852 passengers left the transit hub.