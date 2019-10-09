European stocks seen cautious as Fed hints slightly offset trade fears

The Trump administration blacklisted 28 Chinese companies and restricted visas for officials amid alleged abuses in China's Xinjiang region.World Politicsread more
China's Ministry of Commerce said it "strongly urges" the U.S. to stay clear of the country's domestic issues.
The White House said Tuesday that it will not cooperate with House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, claiming that the proceedings amount to...
Stocks in Asia traded lower Wednesday afternoon amid growing uncertainty over the high-level trade negotiations between the U.S. and China due to commence later this week.
Chung "Blitzchung" Ng Wai wore a gas mask and goggles and appeared to shout a slogan often associated with Hong Kong protesters: "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our time."
The rapid growth of the Chinese tourist took a bit of a breather during the latest week-long National Day holiday, government data indicate.
Chinese state media slammed NBA head Adam Silver's remarks in apparent support of a tweet by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey supporting anti-government protests in...
Power provider PG&E Corp's unit said on Tuesday it would cut off power for nearly 800,000 customers across northern and central California to reduce wildfire risk. The utility...
Sources had previously told Reuters Megvii Technology's planned listing was scheduled for Hong Kong in the fourth quarter and might raise as much as $1 billion.
Trump's latest blacklist hits several important Chinese companies
According to new court filings, Musk was focused on what Thai officials were saying about him while they were trying to rescue a trapped soccer team and its coach.
European stocks were seen cautiously higher Wednesday after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials signaled openness to further rate cuts, offering some relief after a punishing session for global markets as hopes of a resolution to the U.S.-China trade war faded.
The FTSE 100 was seen around 14 points higher at 7,157, the DAX was expected to open around 23 points higher at 11,993, and France's CAC 40 looked set to open up around 14 points at 5,471, according to IG data.
Markets worldwide suffered on Tuesday as the U.S. imposed visa restrictions on Chinese officials in response to the detention or abuse of Muslim minorities, having already blacklisted 28 Chinese companies over their alleged involvement in the treatment of ethnic Uighurs in Xinjiang province, angering Beijing.
The world's two largest economies are still set for high-level trade negotiations in Washington on Thursday.
Tensions are also heightened due to a stand-off between Beijing and the U.S. National Basketball Association (NBA) following a tweet from Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey supporting pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.
Asian stocks traded lower Wednesday afternoon amid the rising uncertainty over trade, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index leading losses.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday implied the central bank was open to further interest rate cuts to avert global economic risks, reiterating that the Fed would act "as appropriate" while suggesting that U.S. economic expansion would continue. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans also said further cuts could provide insurance against economic headwinds and boost inflation.
Back in Europe, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a potential mutiny from within his own cabinet over fears about a disorderly no-deal exit from the European Union, The Times newspaper reported Wednesday. Meanwhile a Downing Street spokesperson said on Tuesday that Johnson and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar, in a phone conversation, had reiterated their mutual desire to agree a Brexit deal before the October 31 deadline.
The EU on Tuesday accused Britain of playing a "stupid blame game" over Brexit, after a Downing Street source was reported to have accused German Chancellor Angela Merkel of making unacceptable demands.