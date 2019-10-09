FedEx downgraded by Bernstein: 'Bull thesis has been shredded'

Skip Navigation
Dow futures jump 200 points on a report China is open to a...

U.S. stock index futures jumped Wednesday morning on a report that said China is open to agreeing to a partial trade deal with the U.S.

US Marketsread more

American Airlines cuts Boeing 737 Max from schedules until Jan....

American Airlines doesn't expect the Boeing 737 Max to return to service until Jan. 16, 2020, as the grounding of Boeing's bestseller drags on.

Airlinesread more

China ready to discuss a partial trade deal with the US, reports...

U.S. stock futures pushed higher Wednesday morning after a report suggested that Beijing is still willing to discuss a partial trade deal.

World Economyread more

Weekly mortgage refinances jump 10% as rates drop to lowest level...

An unexpected decline in mortgage interest rates had homeowners calling their lenders last week, looking to save money on their monthly payments.

Real Estateread more

Trump's White House says it will not cooperate with House...

The White House said Tuesday that it will not cooperate with House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, claiming that the proceedings amount to...

Politicsread more

NBA should not be an 'arm of Chinese censorship,' says Sen. Ted...

The Republican senator said Beijing often uses "economic coercion" in situations like the NBA fallout to get foreign parties to do business by its playbook.

Politicsread more

JP Morgan cuts Disney earnings estimates and warns other analysts...

J.P. Morgan said the launch of streaming platform Disney+ and the aquistition of the Fox entertainment assets is causing near-term financial uncertainty.

Pro Analysisread more

Poor morale, sliding stock: Pressure mounts on American Airlines...

The airline's latest woes have added to chatter among industry insiders about whether Parker, who is also chairman, will be able to ride out the storm.

Airlinesread more

5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

U.S. stock futures shoot higher Wednesday morning, pointing to about a 200-point rise at the open for the Dow on trade deal hope.

Marketsread more

Two Chinese stocks are at a make-or-break level, charts suggest

Chinese stocks are getting burned as trade fears grip Wall Street once again. Matt Maley of Miller Tabak sees two names facing a critical juncture.

Trading Nationread more

'You don't do these things prior to negotiations,' ex-diplomat...

The Trump administration blacklisted 28 Chinese companies and restricted visas for officials amid alleged abuses in China's Xinjiang region.

World Politicsread more

J&J must pay $8 billion in case over male breast growth linked to...

Johnson & Johnson must pay $8 billion in punitive damages to a man who previously won $680,000 over his claims that it failed to warn that young men using its antipsychotic...

Health and Scienceread more

FedEx downgraded by Bernstein: 'Bull thesis has been shredded'

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz
A FedEx plane is parked at Ontario International Airport on February 4, 2019.

Bernstein downgraded FedEx shares to market-perform from outperform on Wednesday, saying that the "bull thesis has been shredded" for the firm's previous optimistic expectation.