German police say two killed in shooting in eastern city of Halle

Dow futures jump 200 points on a report China is open to a...

U.S. stock index futures jumped Wednesday morning on a report that said China is open to agreeing to a partial trade deal with the U.S.

China ready to discuss a partial trade deal with the US, reports...

U.S. stock futures pushed higher Wednesday morning after a report suggested that Beijing is still willing to discuss a partial trade deal.

Weekly mortgage refinances jump 10% as rates drop to lowest level...

An unexpected decline in mortgage interest rates had homeowners calling their lenders last week, looking to save money on their monthly payments.

Trump's White House says it will not cooperate with House...

The White House said Tuesday that it will not cooperate with House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, claiming that the proceedings amount to...

Poor morale, sliding stock: Pressure mounts on American Airlines...

The airline's latest woes have added to chatter among industry insiders about whether Parker, who is also chairman, will be able to ride out the storm.

'You don't do these things prior to negotiations,' ex-diplomat...

The Trump administration blacklisted 28 Chinese companies and restricted visas for officials amid alleged abuses in China's Xinjiang region.

J&J must pay $8 billion in case over male breast growth linked to...

Johnson & Johnson must pay $8 billion in punitive damages to a man who previously won $680,000 over his claims that it failed to warn that young men using its antipsychotic...

Saudi Aramco says full oil production capacity will return by end...

Saudi Arabia's full oil production capacity will be recovered by the end of November, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said at the Oil and Money Conference in London on Wednesday.

China 'strongly urges' US to remove sanctions

China's Ministry of Commerce said it "strongly urges" the U.S. to stay clear of the country's domestic issues.

UN facing 'worst cash crisis' in nearly a decade, warns staff...

The United Nations (UN) is facing its "worst cash crisis" in nearly a decade, according to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

One fast-food stock is best in show right now, trader says

Fast-food stocks have been gobbled up in the past year, and two market experts discuss which name could break out even further.

'Huge fears' about demand are weighing on oil markets, RBC...

Global trade tensions are more significant for oil markets than recent attacks on energy infrastructure in the Middle East, according to Helima Croft.

World Politics

German police say two killed in shooting in eastern city of Halle

Two people were killed in a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle on Wednesday and police said they were looking for suspects who fled the scene.

Mass-selling daily Bild said on its website the shooting took place in front of a synagogue. Bild reported that a hand grenade was also thrown onto a Jewish cemetery.

"According to initial findings, two people were killed in Halle," local police said on Twitter. "There were several shots. The alleged perpetrators have fled with a vehicle. We are searching urgently and ask citizens to remain in their homes."

The attack occurred on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism when Jews fast for more than 24 hours, seeking atonement.

National rail operator Deutsche Bahn said the main train station in Halle had been closed.