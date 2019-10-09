German police say two killed in shooting in eastern city of Halle

U.S. stock index futures jumped Wednesday morning on a report that said China is open to agreeing to a partial trade deal with the U.S.US Marketsread more
U.S. stock futures pushed higher Wednesday morning after a report suggested that Beijing is still willing to discuss a partial trade deal.World Economyread more
An unexpected decline in mortgage interest rates had homeowners calling their lenders last week, looking to save money on their monthly payments.Real Estateread more
The White House said Tuesday that it will not cooperate with House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, claiming that the proceedings amount to...Politicsread more
The airline's latest woes have added to chatter among industry insiders about whether Parker, who is also chairman, will be able to ride out the storm.Airlinesread more
The Trump administration blacklisted 28 Chinese companies and restricted visas for officials amid alleged abuses in China's Xinjiang region.World Politicsread more
Johnson & Johnson must pay $8 billion in punitive damages to a man who previously won $680,000 over his claims that it failed to warn that young men using its antipsychotic...Health and Scienceread more
Saudi Arabia's full oil production capacity will be recovered by the end of November, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said at the Oil and Money Conference in London on Wednesday.Energyread more
China's Ministry of Commerce said it "strongly urges" the U.S. to stay clear of the country's domestic issues.Marketsread more
The United Nations (UN) is facing its "worst cash crisis" in nearly a decade, according to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.World Newsread more
Fast-food stocks have been gobbled up in the past year, and two market experts discuss which name could break out even further.Trading Nationread more
Two people were killed in a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle on Wednesday and police said they were looking for suspects who fled the scene.
Mass-selling daily Bild said on its website the shooting took place in front of a synagogue. Bild reported that a hand grenade was also thrown onto a Jewish cemetery.
"According to initial findings, two people were killed in Halle," local police said on Twitter. "There were several shots. The alleged perpetrators have fled with a vehicle. We are searching urgently and ask citizens to remain in their homes."
The attack occurred on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism when Jews fast for more than 24 hours, seeking atonement.
National rail operator Deutsche Bahn said the main train station in Halle had been closed.