Goldman Sachs is crowdsourcing start-up ideas from its 36,000 employees

Goldman Sachs, famed adviser to Silicon Valley for decades, is turning to what it considers fertile ground for the next billion dollar business: its own employees.

Earlier this year, 500 teams of workers pitched the bank on potential start-ups, according to Tanya Baker, head of an internal program called GS Accelerate. The lure for participants was simple: Survive the rigorous six-month culling process, and winners can ditch their day jobs to run a new company backed by Goldman.

The program is the latest sign of an industry in the throes of change. Under pressure from low interest rates, a slowdown in Wall Street revenue and threats from tech upstarts, banks are increasingly taking stakes in fintech firms as a kind of disruption insurance. But Goldman Sachs, one of the most active banks in the venture capital world, didn't want to ignore the potential of its 36,000 employees, some of whom depart every year to start their own businesses.

"We found that getting things off the ground here across divisions or just anything riskier was harder than it should be," Baker said. "With all the change and disruption in the industry right now, it's not a problem we wanted to have."

Accelerate was created in late 2017 after Stephanie Cohen, the bank's chief strategy officer, said she ran into difficulty creating an automation tool for investment bankers in her previous role leading a mergers group. It required collaboration across technology, compliance and legal groups, she said.

"For 140 years before the financial crisis, our business was to hire the best people, give them autonomy and let them go, more or less," Cohen said. "The world is changing and traditionally analog businesses are becoming more digital. So you actually have to say, I'm going to invest in something for five years and then something's going to happen on the backend of that."