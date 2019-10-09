Hays Travel to buy Thomas Cook's UK stores, government agency says

Skip Navigation
Dow futures jump 200 points on a report China is open to a...

President Donald Trump has said tariffs on Chinese imports will increase on October 15 if no progress is made in trade negotiations.

US Marketsread more

China ready to discuss a partial trade deal with the US, reports...

U.S. stock futures pushed higher Wednesday morning after a report suggested that Beijing is still willing to discuss a partial trade deal.

World Economyread more

'You don't do these things prior to negotiations,' ex-diplomat...

The Trump administration blacklisted 28 Chinese companies and restricted visas for officials amid alleged abuses in China's Xinjiang region.

World Politicsread more

Trump's White House says it will not cooperate with House...

The White House said Tuesday that it will not cooperate with House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, claiming that the proceedings amount to...

Politicsread more

UN facing 'worst cash crisis' in nearly a decade, warns staff...

The United Nations (UN) is facing its "worst cash crisis" in nearly a decade, according to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

World Newsread more

Saudi Aramco says full oil production capacity will return by end...

Saudi Arabia's full oil production capacity will be recovered by the end of November, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said at the Oil and Money Conference in London on Wednesday.

Energyread more

China 'strongly urges' US to remove sanctions

China's Ministry of Commerce said it "strongly urges" the U.S. to stay clear of the country's domestic issues.

Marketsread more

One fast-food stock is best in show right now, trader says

Fast-food stocks have been gobbled up in the past year, and two market experts discuss which name could break out even further.

Trading Nationread more

'Huge fears' about demand are weighing on oil markets, RBC...

Global trade tensions are more significant for oil markets than recent attacks on energy infrastructure in the Middle East, according to Helima Croft.

Oilread more

Blizzard strips pro gamer of earnings after his support for Hong...

Chung "Blitzchung" Ng Wai wore a gas mask and goggles and appeared to shout a slogan often associated with Hong Kong protesters: "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our time."

Technologyread more

Chinese tourism growth slows as overseas travel loses its luster

The rapid growth of the Chinese tourist took a bit of a breather during the latest week-long National Day holiday, government data indicate.

China Economyread more

Chinese media slams NBA, accuses Silver of supporting violence in...

Chinese state media slammed NBA head Adam Silver's remarks in apparent support of a tweet by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey supporting anti-government protests in...

China Politicsread more
Europe News

Hays Travel to buy Thomas Cook's UK stores, government agency says

A woman looks at holidays for sale in a Thomas Cook travel agent window in Bristol, England.
Getty Images

Britain's insolvency agency said on Wednesday that Hays Travel had reached an agreement with Thomas Cook Group Plc to buy 555 stores of the collapsed travel firm in the UK.

The travel agency will also re-employ some former employees from Thomas Cook's retail operations, the British agency said in a statement.

The world's largest travel firm, Thomas Cook, collapsed last month, stranding hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers around the globe and sparking the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history.