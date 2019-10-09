Hays Travel to buy Thomas Cook's UK stores, government agency says

President Donald Trump has said tariffs on Chinese imports will increase on October 15 if no progress is made in trade negotiations.US Marketsread more
U.S. stock futures pushed higher Wednesday morning after a report suggested that Beijing is still willing to discuss a partial trade deal.
The Trump administration blacklisted 28 Chinese companies and restricted visas for officials amid alleged abuses in China's Xinjiang region.
The White House said Tuesday that it will not cooperate with House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, claiming that the proceedings amount to...
The United Nations (UN) is facing its "worst cash crisis" in nearly a decade, according to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
Saudi Arabia's full oil production capacity will be recovered by the end of November, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said at the Oil and Money Conference in London on Wednesday.
China's Ministry of Commerce said it "strongly urges" the U.S. to stay clear of the country's domestic issues.
Fast-food stocks have been gobbled up in the past year, and two market experts discuss which name could break out even further.
Global trade tensions are more significant for oil markets than recent attacks on energy infrastructure in the Middle East, according to Helima Croft.
Chung "Blitzchung" Ng Wai wore a gas mask and goggles and appeared to shout a slogan often associated with Hong Kong protesters: "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our time."
The rapid growth of the Chinese tourist took a bit of a breather during the latest week-long National Day holiday, government data indicate.
Britain's insolvency agency said on Wednesday that Hays Travel had reached an agreement with Thomas Cook Group Plc to buy 555 stores of the collapsed travel firm in the UK.
The travel agency will also re-employ some former employees from Thomas Cook's retail operations, the British agency said in a statement.
The world's largest travel firm, Thomas Cook, collapsed last month, stranding hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers around the globe and sparking the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history.