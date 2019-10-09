The group responsible for governing Facebook's libra currency lost its head of product

The Fed's meeting minutes also showed that the trade war dragging down the economy was an overriding concern.Marketsread more
The talks between the U.S. and China are now characterized by an increasing lack of trust, making it more difficult to reach agreement.Market Insiderread more
"The relative P/E today suggests that small caps should lead large caps over the next decade," says one strategist.Marketsread more
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Oct. 23, the committee announced Wednesday.Social Mediaread more
The departure is the latest sign of trouble for Facebook's proposed cryptocurrency, which is slated for launch in 2020.Technologyread more
AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said it would be a "colossal mistake" for the House to vote on ratifying the United States-Mexico-Canada soon.Politicsread more
Goldman's start-up factory has created about 12 businesses so far, but it's too early to say if any will truly take off.Financeread more
U.S. based companies announced 1,160 CEO exits through September, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas.Marketsread more
Henry Kyle Frese held top-secret clearance at the DIA. One of the journalists who allegedly received secret information from Frese had apparently been involved in a romantic...Politicsread more
After Trump's call with Erdogan on Sunday, the White House announced that "Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into Northern Syria" and "United...Politicsread more
Sen. Elizabeth Warren pushed her pledge to have her presidential campaign avoid big money a step further this week, committing to avoid pricey fundraisers even if she is...2020 Electionsread more
The Libra Association that is responsible for governing Facebook's proposed cryptocurrency has lost its product chief, according to a person with direct knowledge.
Simon Morris left the organization in August, according to his LinkedIn profile. The departure is the latest sign of trouble for Facebook's proposed cryptocurrency, which is slated for launch in 2020.
Morris was only in the role on an interim basis, according to the person, and will not be replaced until the association finds a permanent managing director. Currently, Libra Association Chief Operating Officer Bertrand Perez is acting as interim managing director.
News of Morris' departure comes shortly after PayPal announced its decision to withdraw as one of the association's founding members. The Libra cryptocurrency has also faced a wave of pushback from concerned lawmakers and regulators around the globe.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Oct. 23 on the company's cryptocurrency plans.
Morris did not respond to a request for comment.
Correction: An earlier version of this story and its headline misstated Morris' title. He was the product chief at the Libra Association.
