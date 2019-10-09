NBA should not be an 'arm of Chinese censorship' by bowing to pressure, says GOP Texas Sen. Ted Cruz

U.S. stock index futures jumped Wednesday morning on a report that said China is open to agreeing to a partial trade deal with the U.S.US Marketsread more
American Airlines doesn't expect the Boeing 737 Max to return to service until Jan. 16, 2020, as the grounding of Boeing's bestseller drags on.Airlinesread more
U.S. stock futures pushed higher Wednesday morning after a report suggested that Beijing is still willing to discuss a partial trade deal.World Economyread more
An unexpected decline in mortgage interest rates had homeowners calling their lenders last week, looking to save money on their monthly payments.Real Estateread more
The White House said Tuesday that it will not cooperate with House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, claiming that the proceedings amount to...Politicsread more
The Republican senator said Beijing often uses "economic coercion" in situations like the NBA fallout to get foreign parties to do business by its playbook.Politicsread more
J.P. Morgan said the launch of streaming platform Disney+ and the aquistition of the Fox entertainment assets is causing near-term financial uncertainty.Pro Analysisread more
The airline's latest woes have added to chatter among industry insiders about whether Parker, who is also chairman, will be able to ride out the storm.Airlinesread more
U.S. stock futures shoot higher Wednesday morning, pointing to about a 200-point rise at the open for the Dow on trade deal hope.Marketsread more
Chinese stocks are getting burned as trade fears grip Wall Street once again. Matt Maley of Miller Tabak sees two names facing a critical juncture.Trading Nationread more
The Trump administration blacklisted 28 Chinese companies and restricted visas for officials amid alleged abuses in China's Xinjiang region.World Politicsread more
Sen. Ted Cruz told CNBC on Wednesday that the National Basketball Association should not bow to pressure from China, following the fallout over a tweet by the Houston Rockets general manager supporting the Hong Kong protests.
The condemnation in China over Daryl Morey's now-deleted tweet on Friday was swift, as Chinese partners with the NBA cut or suspended ties with the league.
Cruz, a Republican from Texas, said on "Squawk Box" that he understands the money at stake and why the NBA wants to quell the fervor in China, which is said to have 600 million fans of the league. That's nearly double the entire population of the United States.
Cruz said the NBA should not be an "arm of Chinese censorship" by being too apologetic, arguing that Beijing often uses "economic coercion" to get foreign parties to do business by its playbook. The senator was speaking with CNBC from Taiwan, which was a stop on an Indo-Pacific trip.
Morey's tweet supporting the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong was perfectly reasonable, said Cruz. Demonstrators are marching in the streets in the city for rights and freedoms that everyone wants, Cruz added.
The communist government in China is particularly sensitive about the months of protests in Hong Kong, as it embarks on high-level trade talks with the U.S. Negotiations are set to resume in Washington on Thursday.
China feels that the protests in the Chinese territory, which at times have turned violent since they began in June, are an affront to its authority.