NBA should not be an 'arm of Chinese censorship' by bowing to pressure, says GOP Texas Sen. Ted Cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz told CNBC on Wednesday that the National Basketball Association should not bow to pressure from China, following the fallout over a tweet by the Houston Rockets general manager supporting the Hong Kong protests.

The condemnation in China over Daryl Morey's now-deleted tweet on Friday was swift, as Chinese partners with the NBA cut or suspended ties with the league.

Cruz, a Republican from Texas, said on "Squawk Box" that he understands the money at stake and why the NBA wants to quell the fervor in China, which is said to have 600 million fans of the league. That's nearly double the entire population of the United States.

Cruz said the NBA should not be an "arm of Chinese censorship" by being too apologetic, arguing that Beijing often uses "economic coercion" to get foreign parties to do business by its playbook. The senator was speaking with CNBC from Taiwan, which was a stop on an Indo-Pacific trip.

Morey's tweet supporting the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong was perfectly reasonable, said Cruz. Demonstrators are marching in the streets in the city for rights and freedoms that everyone wants, Cruz added.

The communist government in China is particularly sensitive about the months of protests in Hong Kong, as it embarks on high-level trade talks with the U.S. Negotiations are set to resume in Washington on Thursday.

China feels that the protests in the Chinese territory, which at times have turned violent since they began in June, are an affront to its authority.