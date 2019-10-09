Prudential to charge higher insurance rates for people who vape — the same as smokers

Skip Navigation
Dow futures drop 300 points after trade talks reportedly make no...

Futures plunged after the South China Morning Post reported that the U.S. and China made no progress in deputy level trade talks this week.

Marketsread more

Bed Bath & Beyond taps former Target exec Mark Tritton as...

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond spiked more than 21% on Wednesday after the company announced it poached Target's chief merchant as CEO.

Retailread more

Stocks rise for first time in 3 days as traders hope for US-China...

Stocks rose on Wednesday after a report stoked optimism around the upcoming trade talks between China and the U.S.

US Marketsread more

US-China trade talks are about to start — a cut-down deal could...

The talks between the U.S. and China are now characterized by an increasing lack of trust, making it more difficult to reach agreement.

Market Insiderread more

Market may be expecting more rate cuts than the Fed will deliver

The Fed's meeting minutes also showed that the trade war dragging down the economy was an overriding concern.

Marketsread more

Trump rips NBA for 'pandering to China' but says league has to...

"They have to work out their own situation," Trump said of the dispute between the NBA and China set off by an official's pro-Hong Kong tweet.

Politicsread more

Roku surges, Netflix slides as analyst predicts Roku will triple...

Roku stands to triple its user base in the next three years by expanding into international markets, while benefiting from "powerful growth" in connected TV devices and...

Technologyread more

FDA chief inspects major mail facilities for illicit vaping and...

The inspection comes as federal authorities combat two public health crises: one from vaping and the other due to opioids.

Health and Scienceread more

China reportedly lowers expectations for progress on trade talks

China has lowered its expectations for a trade deal after the White House blacklisted a slew of Chinese tech companies, Reuters reported.

Marketsread more

Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

Hopes around the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks were on the rise, jolting stocks higher.

Marketsread more

Target taps Michael Fiddelke as CFO. Chief merchant heads to Bed...

The company also announced the resignation of chief merchanding officer Mark Tritton, who will be joining Bed Bath & Beyond as CEO.

Retailread more

Cambridge Analytica insider: US following China when it comes to...

"Just because it's not the state doesn't mean that there isn't harmful impacts that could come if you have one or two large companies monitoring or tracking everything you...

Technologyread more
Health and Science

Prudential to charge higher insurance rates for people who vape — the same as smokers

Jasmine Kim@jasminejhkim
Key Points
  • Under the new policy, customers who vape will be classified as smokers instead of nonsmokers when applying for individual insurance policies.
  • There have been more than 1,000 cases and 18 confirmed deaths linked to vaping-related lung disease across 48 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands so far.
Man vaping while driving a car is seen in Gdansk, Poland on 9 July 2019 Police warn that vaping while driving may increases the risk of car accidents, due to reduced visibility caused by a large cloud of smoke which may momentarily blind drivers.
Michal Fudra | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Prudential Financial plans to charge higher life-insurance rates to people who use e-cigarettes, bringing their policy prices in line with smokers.

Customers who vape will be classified as smokers instead of nonsmokers when applying for individual insurance policies, Prudential said in an emailed statement Wednesday. Smokers tend to be charged higher rates than nonsmokers.

"Increased attention on vaping over the past few months and linkages to a few deaths and multiple illnesses, have resulted in warnings from the FDA, federal government and some states banning the use of flavored e-cigarettes," a company spokesman said in an emailed statement.

The company will begin reclassifying users of e-cigarettes as smokers in the coming weeks, he said.

There have been more than 1,000 cases and 18 confirmed deaths linked to a deadly vaping lung disease across 48 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands so far.

Health officials have traced the illness to vaping, but they're still trying to identify the exact cause. The FDA this week issued a health warning, urging people to avoid vaping THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

Dr. Anne Schuchat, the CDC's principal deputy director, called it a "very concerning outbreak" last week during a conference call. She urged consumers to stay away from all vaping products, including e-cigarettes, until doctors figure out what's making people sick.

Large U.S. retailers are also taking action in response to the recent outbreak of deadly vaping illnesses. Walmart, Walgreens and Kroger announced that they are discontinuing sales of electronic cigarettes.