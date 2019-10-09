Russian trolls tried to convince African Americans not to vote in 2016, US Senate says

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Goldman is crowdsourcing ideas from its employees to find the...

Goldman's start-up factory has created about 12 businesses so far, but it's too early to say if any will truly take off.

Financeread more

Dow rises 150 points after report says China is open to a partial...

Stocks rose on Wednesday after a report stoked optimism around the upcoming trade talks between China and the U.S.

US Marketsread more

American Airlines cuts Boeing 737 Max from schedules until Jan....

American Airlines doesn't expect the Boeing 737 Max to return to service until Jan. 16, 2020, as the grounding of Boeing's bestseller drags on.

Airlinesread more

Turkish President Erdogan confirms military operation in northern...

After Trump's call with Erdogan on Sunday, the White House announced that "Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into Northern Syria" and "United...

Politicsread more

Apple's smart glasses will arrive in the first half of 2020, top...

TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple will launch new iPad Pros, an augmented reality (AR) headset, new MacBooks and a cheaper iPhone in the second quarter of next...

Technologyread more

Nearly all of the NBA's Chinese partners have cut ties with the...

Out of the 13 Chinese businesses listed as official partners listed on the NBA China website, 11 have distanced themselves from the sports league amid escalating tensions...

Sportsread more

China ready to discuss a partial trade deal with the US, reports...

U.S. stock futures pushed higher Wednesday morning after a report suggested that Beijing is still willing to discuss a partial trade deal.

World Economyread more

Weekly mortgage refinances jump 10% as rates drop to lowest level...

An unexpected decline in mortgage interest rates had homeowners calling their lenders last week, looking to save money on their monthly payments.

Real Estateread more

Labor leader: USMCA deal 'would be defeated' if House votes...

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said it would be a "colossal mistake" for the House to vote on ratifying the United States-Mexico-Canada soon.

Politicsread more

Trump's White House says it will not cooperate with House...

The White House said Tuesday that it will not cooperate with House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, claiming that the proceedings amount to...

Politicsread more

Analyst rates Peloton a 'buy'

Baird initiated coverage on Peloton with an outperform rating and $28 target, saying that while the company might not be profitable for 5 years, there's a "sizable potential...

Investingread more

NBA should not be an 'arm of Chinese censorship,' says Sen. Ted...

The Republican senator says Beijing often uses "economic coercion" in situations like the NBA fallout to get foreign parties to do business by its playbook.

Politicsread more
Tech

Russian trolls tried to convince African Americans not to vote in 2016, US Senate says

Ryan Browne@Ryan_Browne_
Key Points
  • African Americans were the group targeted the most by Russian social media trolls, the Senate Intelligence Committee's report said.
  • Russian Facebook pages and Instagram accounts looked to stoke racial tensions, it found, confirming the findings of private researchers.
  • The Senate Intelligence Committee suggested in its report that Congress consider updated legislation for online political advertisements.
Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook Inc., left, listens during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018.
Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Russian trolls used Facebook to try to persuade African American citizens not to vote in the 2016 presidential election, according to a bipartisan report released by the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee.

The report published Tuesday said the Internet Research Agency, which has been called a "troll farm" by U.S. officials, targeted black voters with groups urging them not to vote for Hillary Clinton, not to vote at all, or to instead vote for the Green Party's Jill Stein.

"(N)o single group of Americans was targeted by IRA information operatives more than African Americans," the report stated. "By far, race and related issues were the preferred target of the information warfare campaign designed to divide the country in 2016."

The committee's report, which examines Moscow's efforts to use social media to influence the 2016 vote, found that Russian social media activity looked to hurt Clinton's chances of winning and promote Trump "at the direction of the Kremlin."

Russian Facebook pages and Instagram accounts looked to stoke racial tensions, it found, confirming the findings of private researchers.

Social media giants like Facebook and Twitter have looked to clean up their platforms in the wake of claims of foreign interference in the 2016 election, clamping down on influence campaigns attempting to sway public opinion in various countries.

Both Facebook and Twitter earlier this year took down several accounts linked to a Chinese disinformation campaign against pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

Facebook more recently said it had removed multiple accounts in the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria and Indonesia that were involved in "coordinated inauthentic behaviour," a phrase the social network uses to refer to attempts to manipulate its platform for foreign interference in political and social issues.

The Senate Intelligence Committee suggested in its report that Congress consider legislation to "ensure Americans know the source behind online political advertisements, similar to existing requirements for television, radio, and satellite ads."

Lawmakers including Democratic Senators Mark Warner and Amy Klobuchar and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham have introduced a bill called the Honest Ads Act that would do exactly that, in an attempt to quell foreign interference in future U.S. elections.