Russian trolls tried to convince African Americans not to vote in 2016, US Senate says

Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook Inc., left, listens during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018.

Russian trolls used Facebook to try to persuade African American citizens not to vote in the 2016 presidential election, according to a bipartisan report released by the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee.

The report published Tuesday said the Internet Research Agency, which has been called a "troll farm" by U.S. officials, targeted black voters with groups urging them not to vote for Hillary Clinton, not to vote at all, or to instead vote for the Green Party's Jill Stein.

"(N)o single group of Americans was targeted by IRA information operatives more than African Americans," the report stated. "By far, race and related issues were the preferred target of the information warfare campaign designed to divide the country in 2016."

The committee's report, which examines Moscow's efforts to use social media to influence the 2016 vote, found that Russian social media activity looked to hurt Clinton's chances of winning and promote Trump "at the direction of the Kremlin."

Russian Facebook pages and Instagram accounts looked to stoke racial tensions, it found, confirming the findings of private researchers.