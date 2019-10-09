Russian trolls tried to convince African Americans not to vote in 2016, US Senate says

Goldman's start-up factory has created about 12 businesses so far, but it's too early to say if any will truly take off.Financeread more
Stocks rose on Wednesday after a report stoked optimism around the upcoming trade talks between China and the U.S.US Marketsread more
American Airlines doesn't expect the Boeing 737 Max to return to service until Jan. 16, 2020, as the grounding of Boeing's bestseller drags on.Airlinesread more
After Trump's call with Erdogan on Sunday, the White House announced that "Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into Northern Syria" and "United...Politicsread more
TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple will launch new iPad Pros, an augmented reality (AR) headset, new MacBooks and a cheaper iPhone in the second quarter of next...Technologyread more
Out of the 13 Chinese businesses listed as official partners listed on the NBA China website, 11 have distanced themselves from the sports league amid escalating tensions...Sportsread more
U.S. stock futures pushed higher Wednesday morning after a report suggested that Beijing is still willing to discuss a partial trade deal.World Economyread more
An unexpected decline in mortgage interest rates had homeowners calling their lenders last week, looking to save money on their monthly payments.Real Estateread more
AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said it would be a "colossal mistake" for the House to vote on ratifying the United States-Mexico-Canada soon.Politicsread more
The White House said Tuesday that it will not cooperate with House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, claiming that the proceedings amount to...Politicsread more
Baird initiated coverage on Peloton with an outperform rating and $28 target, saying that while the company might not be profitable for 5 years, there's a "sizable potential...Investingread more
Russian trolls used Facebook to try to persuade African American citizens not to vote in the 2016 presidential election, according to a bipartisan report released by the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee.
The report published Tuesday said the Internet Research Agency, which has been called a "troll farm" by U.S. officials, targeted black voters with groups urging them not to vote for Hillary Clinton, not to vote at all, or to instead vote for the Green Party's Jill Stein.
"(N)o single group of Americans was targeted by IRA information operatives more than African Americans," the report stated. "By far, race and related issues were the preferred target of the information warfare campaign designed to divide the country in 2016."
The committee's report, which examines Moscow's efforts to use social media to influence the 2016 vote, found that Russian social media activity looked to hurt Clinton's chances of winning and promote Trump "at the direction of the Kremlin."
Russian Facebook pages and Instagram accounts looked to stoke racial tensions, it found, confirming the findings of private researchers.
Social media giants like Facebook and Twitter have looked to clean up their platforms in the wake of claims of foreign interference in the 2016 election, clamping down on influence campaigns attempting to sway public opinion in various countries.
Both Facebook and Twitter earlier this year took down several accounts linked to a Chinese disinformation campaign against pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.
Facebook more recently said it had removed multiple accounts in the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria and Indonesia that were involved in "coordinated inauthentic behaviour," a phrase the social network uses to refer to attempts to manipulate its platform for foreign interference in political and social issues.
The Senate Intelligence Committee suggested in its report that Congress consider legislation to "ensure Americans know the source behind online political advertisements, similar to existing requirements for television, radio, and satellite ads."
Lawmakers including Democratic Senators Mark Warner and Amy Klobuchar and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham have introduced a bill called the Honest Ads Act that would do exactly that, in an attempt to quell foreign interference in future U.S. elections.