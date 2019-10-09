Small-cap stocks are primed to outperform large caps over the next 10 years

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York. Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

It might be time to buy into small-cap stocks even though they are lagging their large-cap counterparts, some strategists say. The Russell 2000 — which tracks small-cap stocks — has dropped more than 9% over the past year. The S&P 500 — Wall Street's preferred index for large-cap stocks — is up slightly over that time period. This gap has brought small-cap valuations to their most attractive levels in years relative to large caps, presenting investors with a big buying opportunity for the long haul. Small caps also tend to outperform large caps when the Fed cuts rates. On top of that, small-cap companies are generally less affected by global trade conditions given their businesses are more domestically driven than large caps.

"Valuations have limited short-term predictive power, but matter more over the long-term," Jill Carey Hall, senior U.S. equity strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said in a note. "The relative P/E today suggests that small caps should lead large caps over the next decade." Valuations for small-cap stocks are at their most attractive levels since June 2003 relative to large caps, according to data compiled by Jefferies. Historically, small caps have outperformed large caps by an average of 6% over the following year when the valuation gap widens that much. The Russell 2000 smoked the S&P 500 between June 2003 and June 2004. In that time, the small-caps index surged nearly 30% while the S&P 500 climbed 16.4%.

Small caps do tend to carry more risk, but they should over time reward investors for taking that risk, meaning they normally outperform over long periods of time. Eric Marshall president, Hodges Capital