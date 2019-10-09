Stanford psychology expert: This is the No. 1 work skill of the future—but most fail to realize it

It's 9 a.m.: You walk into the office, sit down, fire up your computer and attempt to start your workday. Ping! Everyone is talking about Trump's latest tweet. Ping! There it goes again — a family member just texted you. You pick up your phone to look at the news notification and answer your text, only to check a Facebook post and then watch a Youtube video. Suddenly, before you know it, an hour has passed, and you haven't accomplished a single work-related task.

A lack of focus comes at a cost

The challenge at work, of course, has always been to dodge things that distract us. But today's distractions feel different. The amount of information available, the speed at which it can be disseminated and the ubiquity of access to new content on our devices has made for a trifecta of distraction. What's the cost of all this? In 1971, the psychologist Herbert A. Simon emphasized that a wealth of information means a dearth of something else: attention. That was true decades ago, but it's truer than ever today. Attention, it appears, seems to be the ultimate scare resource in today's economy. And if we don't address it now, it's only going to get worse.

The most important skill of the 21st century

The workplace is rapidly changing, and in the near future, there will be two kinds of people in the world: those who let their attention and lives be controlled and coerced by others and those who proudly call themselves "indistractable." Researchers have been telling us that attention and focus are the raw materials of human creativity and flourishing. And in the age of increased automation, the most sought-after jobs are those that require creative problem-solving, novel solutions and the kind of human ingenuity that comes from focusing deeply on the task at hand. That said, being indistractable is the single most important skill for the 21st century. Many experts, including Adam Grant, who said that "success and happiness belong to people who can control their attention," have addressed the importance of focus.