Former Trump campaign advisor Stephen Moore: 'We knew we weren't going to get 5% growth'

Top Stories
Market may be expecting more rate cuts than the Fed will deliver

The Fed's meeting minutes also showed that the trade war dragging down the economy was an overriding concern.

Marketsread more

Low expectations for trade talks: 'If you're looking for good...

The talks between the U.S. and China are now characterized by an increasing lack of trust, making it more difficult to reach agreement.

Market Insiderread more

Small-cap stocks are primed to outperform large caps over the...

"The relative P/E today suggests that small caps should lead large caps over the next decade," says one strategist.

Marketsread more

Mark Zuckerberg to testify before Congress on Facebook's libra...

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Oct. 23, the committee announced Wednesday.

Social Mediaread more

The group responsible for Facebook's libra currency lost its head...

The departure is the latest sign of trouble for Facebook's proposed cryptocurrency, which is slated for launch in 2020.

Technologyread more

Labor leader: USMCA deal 'would be defeated' if House votes...

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said it would be a "colossal mistake" for the House to vote on ratifying the United States-Mexico-Canada soon.

Politicsread more

Goldman is crowdsourcing ideas from its employees to find the...

Goldman's start-up factory has created about 12 businesses so far, but it's too early to say if any will truly take off.

Financeread more

CEO departures on pace for a record year

U.S. based companies announced 1,160 CEO exits through September, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Marketsread more

Intelligence agency worker arrested for leaking top secret info...

Henry Kyle Frese held top-secret clearance at the DIA. One of the journalists who allegedly received secret information from Frese had apparently been involved in a romantic...

Politicsread more

Turkey launches military operation against Kurds and ISIS in...

After Trump's call with Erdogan on Sunday, the White House announced that "Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into Northern Syria" and "United...

Politicsread more

Warren says she won't do big-dollar fundraisers if she is the...

Sen. Elizabeth Warren pushed her pledge to have her presidential campaign avoid big money a step further this week, committing to avoid pricey fundraisers even if she is...

2020 Electionsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Roku, Levi Strauss,...

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Market Insiderread more
Markets

Former Trump campaign advisor Stephen Moore: 'We knew we weren't going to get 5% growth'

Jeff Cox@JeffCoxCNBCcom@jeff.cox.7528
Key Points
  • President Donald Trump knew his policies wouldn't generate the 5% growth he had promised while campaigning, according to Stephen Moore, former campaign advisor to Trump.
  • "I think Trump is an exaggerator, and I think it gets him in trouble," said Moore.
  • In March, Trump said he would nominate Moore to an open Federal Reserve governorship but Moore pulled his name from consideration two months later.
Stephen Moore
Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

President Donald Trump is an "exaggerator" who knew his policies wouldn't generate the 5% growth he had promised while campaigning, according to Stephen Moore, who served as a campaign advisor to Trump and was a prospective Fed nominee.

In an interview with Mehdi Hasan, columnist at The Intercept, Moore stopped just short of calling the president a liar, but did say Trump hurts himself with falsehoods.

"He should stop saying things that are untrue," Moore says in a clip that Hasan provided on his Twitter feed.

"I think Trump is an exaggerator, and I think it gets him in trouble," Moore later says. "It's like he said we're going to get 5% growth. We knew we weren't going to get 5% growth."

The Trump-backed tax cuts and deregulation measures led to 2.9% growth in 2018, a year after U.S. GDP rose at a 2.4% pace. However, growth has slowed this year and some economists believe a recession could be a year or so away.

Moore was part of the economic team that put together the president's growth package.

In March, Trump said he would nominate Moore to an open Federal Reserve governorship. Moore pulled his name from consideration two months later amid a battery of embarrassing headlines surrounding opinion columns he had previously written as well as allegations from his divorce proceedings.

During his interview with Hasan, Moore concedes that Trump can be "a jerk in public" but said he likes the president.

"I think people underestimate his intelligence," Moore said. "I bet his IQ … I think he's probably got about a 180 IQ. The guy is amazing, his breadth of knowledge about the world affairs."