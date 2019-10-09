US futures point to slightly higher open

The Trump administration blacklisted 28 Chinese companies and restricted visas for officials amid alleged abuses in China's Xinjiang region.World Politicsread more
China's Ministry of Commerce said it "strongly urges" the U.S. to stay clear of the country's domestic issues.Marketsread more
The White House said Tuesday that it will not cooperate with House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, claiming that the proceedings amount to...Politicsread more
Stocks in Asia traded lower Wednesday afternoon amid growing uncertainty over the high-level trade negotiations between the U.S. and China due to commence later this week.Asia Marketsread more
Chung "Blitzchung" Ng Wai wore a gas mask and goggles and appeared to shout a slogan often associated with Hong Kong protesters: "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our time."Technologyread more
The rapid growth of the Chinese tourist took a bit of a breather during the latest week-long National Day holiday, government data indicate.China Economyread more
Chinese state media slammed NBA head Adam Silver's remarks in apparent support of a tweet by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey supporting anti-government protests in...China Politicsread more
Power provider PG&E Corp's unit said on Tuesday it would cut off power for nearly 800,000 customers across northern and central California to reduce wildfire risk. The utility...Energyread more
Sources had previously told Reuters Megvii Technology's planned listing was scheduled for Hong Kong in the fourth quarter and might raise as much as $1 billion.Technologyread more
Trump's latest blacklist hits several important Chinese companiesTechnologyread more
According to new court filings, Musk was focused on what Thai officials were saying about him while they were trying to rescue a trapped soccer team and its coach.Technologyread more
U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher Wednesday morning.
At around 02:20 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 43 points, indicating a positive open of more than 61 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both marginally higher.
Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, with high-level negotiators from the U.S. and China poised to meet for a fresh round of talks in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.
The long-running dispute has slowly expanded beyond trade policy, exacerbating fears about further damage to a fragile global economy.
To be sure, U.S. visa restrictions on Chinese officials and the addition of more Chinese companies to a U.S. trade blacklist this week has dampened already slim hopes of a trade truce.
President Donald Trump has said tariffs on Chinese imports will increase on October 15 if no progress is made in bilateral trade negotiations.
The world's two largest economies have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018, battering financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.
On the data front, wholesale trade figures for August and Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) data for August will both be released at around 10:00 a.m. ET.