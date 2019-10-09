'You don't do these things prior to negotiations,' ex-diplomat says of US actions against China

The Trump administration blacklisted 28 Chinese companies and restricted visas for officials amid alleged abuses in China's Xinjiang region.World Politicsread more
China's Ministry of Commerce said it "strongly urges" the U.S. to stay clear of the country's domestic issues.Marketsread more
The White House said Tuesday that it will not cooperate with House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, claiming that the proceedings amount to...Politicsread more
Stocks in Asia traded lower Wednesday afternoon amid growing uncertainty over the high-level trade negotiations between the U.S. and China due to commence later this week.Asia Marketsread more
Chinese state media slammed NBA head Adam Silver's remarks in apparent support of a tweet by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey supporting anti-government protests in...China Politicsread more
Chung "Blitzchung" Ng Wai wore a gas mask and goggles and appeared to shout a slogan often associated with Hong Kong protesters: "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our time."Technologyread more
Power provider PG&E Corp's unit said on Tuesday it would cut off power for nearly 800,000 customers across northern and central California to reduce wildfire risk. The utility...Energyread more
Sources had previously told Reuters Megvii Technology's planned listing was scheduled for Hong Kong in the fourth quarter and might raise as much as $1 billion.Technologyread more
Trump's latest blacklist hits several important Chinese companiesTechnologyread more
According to new court filings, Musk was focused on what Thai officials were saying about him while they were trying to rescue a trapped soccer team and its coach.Technologyread more
Saudi Aramco, the world's biggest oil company, is expected to file its IPO prospectus by the end of the month, the Wall Street Journal reported. The prospectus will reportedly...Marketsread more
The latest U.S. actions against Chinese officials and companies don't "set a good tone" for an upcoming high-level trade talk, a former American ambassador to China said Wednesday.
The Trump administration on Tuesday placed visa restrictions on Chinese officials it "believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, the detention and abuse of" Muslim minorities in China's northwestern Xinjiang region. That followed a Monday move to blacklist 28 Chinese companies alleged to be involved in surveillance and detention of minority groups in China.
Both announcements came just days ahead of a high-level trade meeting set to take place in Washington on Thursday and Friday.
"You don't do these things prior to negotiations. It does not set a good tone, that's tactically. Strategically, all these actions — I think — are causing the Chinese to wonder: 'What is the US' real motive here?'" Max Baucus, former U.S. ambassador to China from February 2014 to January 2017, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."
Baucus, also a former Democratic senator from Montana, said the U.S. actions could simply be posturing ahead of the planned trade talks to get a better deal from China. But, "China will not be bluffed," he added.
Beijing, in response to the U.S. blacklist of Chinese firms, said it urges the U.S. to "stop interfering" in its internal affairs and suggested that it would retaliate against the American move.
Another issue that could stall the U.S.-China trade negotiation is the protests in Hong Kong, said William Reinsch, senior advisor and Scholl Chair in international business at think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies.
That's especially so if there's military intervention or violence "clearly supported" by China in Hong Kong, he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Wednesday
"I think that would make it very difficult for the Americans to continue the negotiations. But we're not there yet and hopefully that won't happen," he added.
Hong Kong, a former British colony, returned to Chinese rule in 1997 and has been consumed by protests over a now withdrawn bill that would have enabled extradition to the mainland. Under the "one country, two systems" principle, the city's citizens enjoy some economic and legal freedoms that are not granted to their mainland counterparts.
The protests in Hong Kong, which have turned "toxic," could indeed worsen and "tempt" Beijing to take "aggressive action," said Baucus. The four months of mass demonstrations have increasingly become violent as police more frequently use force and anti-government protesters vandalize businesses deemed to be pro-Beijing.
"Hong Kong's changed, Hong Kong has lost its innocence, Hong Kong will never be the same again," he said.
Baucus added that the more protesters escalate the protests, "there will come a time Beijing will take pretty strong actions in order to maintain control. Beijing will do whatever is necessary to maintain control of Hong Kong."