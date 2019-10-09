'You don't do these things prior to negotiations,' ex-diplomat says of US actions against China

A Chinese and U.S. flag at a booth during the first China International Import Expo in Shanghai, taken on taken on November 6, 2018.

The latest U.S. actions against Chinese officials and companies don't "set a good tone" for an upcoming high-level trade talk, a former American ambassador to China said Wednesday.

The Trump administration on Tuesday placed visa restrictions on Chinese officials it "believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, the detention and abuse of" Muslim minorities in China's northwestern Xinjiang region. That followed a Monday move to blacklist 28 Chinese companies alleged to be involved in surveillance and detention of minority groups in China.

Both announcements came just days ahead of a high-level trade meeting set to take place in Washington on Thursday and Friday.

"You don't do these things prior to negotiations. It does not set a good tone, that's tactically. Strategically, all these actions — I think — are causing the Chinese to wonder: 'What is the US' real motive here?'" Max Baucus, former U.S. ambassador to China from February 2014 to January 2017, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."

Baucus, also a former Democratic senator from Montana, said the U.S. actions could simply be posturing ahead of the planned trade talks to get a better deal from China. But, "China will not be bluffed," he added.

Beijing, in response to the U.S. blacklist of Chinese firms, said it urges the U.S. to "stop interfering" in its internal affairs and suggested that it would retaliate against the American move.