Trump's blacklist derails Goldman's plan to take a Chinese AI company public

Stocks rose on Wednesday after a report stoked optimism around the upcoming trade talks between China and the U.S.US Marketsread more
American Airlines doesn't expect the Boeing 737 Max to return to service until Jan. 16, 2020, as the grounding of Boeing's bestseller drags on.Airlinesread more
Goldman's start-up factory has created about 12 businesses so far, but it's too early to say if any will truly take off.Financeread more
U.S. stock futures pushed higher Wednesday morning after a report suggested that Beijing is still willing to discuss a partial trade deal.World Economyread more
TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple will launch new iPad Pros, an augmented reality (AR) headset, new MacBooks and a cheaper iPhone in the second quarter of next...Technologyread more
After Trump's call with Erdogan on Sunday, the White House announced that "Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into Northern Syria" and "United...Politicsread more
Out of the 13 Chinese businesses listed as official partners listed on the NBA China website, 11 have distanced themselves from the sports league amid escalating tensions...Sportsread more
An unexpected decline in mortgage interest rates had homeowners calling their lenders last week, looking to save money on their monthly payments.Real Estateread more
The White House said Tuesday that it will not cooperate with House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, claiming that the proceedings amount to...Politicsread more
Baird initiated coverage on Peloton with an outperform rating and $28 target, saying that while the company might not be profitable for 5 years,Investingread more
The Republican senator says Beijing often uses "economic coercion" in situations like the NBA fallout to get foreign parties to do business by its playbook.Politicsread more
President Donald Trump's move to blacklist Chinese tech companies is threatening to derail what could be the first Chinese artificial intelligence firm to go public.
Megvii Technology, a Chinese AI company known for its facial recognition platform, is among a slew of companies the White House blacklisted due to alleged human rights violations against Muslim minorities in China's far-western region of Xinjiang. Its planned initial public offering now might not see the light of day as Goldman Sachs, one of the IPO's sponsors, said it's rethinking its role due to the blacklist.
"We are evaluating in light of the recent developments," regarding our involvement in the IPO, a spokesperson at Goldman told CNBC on Wednesday.
Megvii, backed by tech giant Alibaba, was scheduled to debut in the public markets in the fourth quarter and might raise as much as $1 billion, Reuters previously reported.
A spokesperson from Megvii said the company has no comment on Goldman's statement.
Regarding Trump's blacklist, Megvii said it "strongly objects to the company's designation on the U.S. Commerce Department's Entity List, for which there are no grounds."
"We believe our inclusion on the list reflects a misunderstanding of our company and our technology, and we will be engaging with the U.S. government on this basis," the spokesperson said. "Any direct business impact from this designation is expected to be minimal."
The U.S. Department of Commerce on Monday barred eight companies, as well as 20 Chinese government entities, from doing business with American firms without being granted a U.S. government license. The Trump administration also put visa restrictions on Chinese officials "who are believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, the detention and abuse" of Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang.
The moves came just days before the U.S. and China resume their high-level trade talks in Washington this week. China on Tuesday said it "strongly urges" the U.S. to stay clear of the country's domestic issues and remove the sanctions immediately. Asked whether China would retaliate for the blacklist, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said "stay tuned."