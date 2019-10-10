The struggling IPO class of 2019 could be facing another wave of selling soon

Lock-up periods are expiring for this year's IPO class, which analysts say could introduce a new layer of pressure for young companies.

Founders, employees and some early private investors who bought in before a company goes public are usually restricted from selling between 90 and 180 days. Uber, Pinterest, Slack and others are approaching that expiration date between mid October and the end of the year.

A flood of selling could weigh on already struggling IPOs, and dissuade other start-ups from entering public markets this year, according to analysts. It's also a reason some in Silicon Valley are lobbying for direct listings, which don't have the same selling restrictions.

"As lock-ups expire, some of that shortage of supply goes away," said Nick Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research. This flood of shares could put pressure on stock prices, he added.

Uber has struggled since its public debut with shares down roughly 35% since. The ride-hailing company is by far the biggest of the newly public companies with shares unlocking in the coming months. Private markets are often opaque and estimates vary — one by research firm "The Bear Traps Report" puts the total Uber shares unlocking closer to 763 million, worth $22 billion. The same firm says roughly $31 billion worth of public company shares are unlocking from now until the end of this year.

Slack is also trading slightly below its IPO price. Others have fared better though: video-conferencing start-up Zoom is trading at more than double its IPO price, while Beyond Meat has more than quadrupled in value. Pinterest is up more than 30% since its IPO.

If founders decide to sell around the lock-up date ending, shares flood the market, which DataTrek's Nick Colas said can be an added drag on stock prices. Colas said early private investors are likely to sell regardless of an IPO's performance so far this year.

"Their job is to get the company to the private markets, then to sell," he said. "Venture capitalists are going to sell into lock ups because they have a huge investment in the assets and because their cost basis is so low — they still have a big gain even if the IPO hasn't performed."

That can exacerbate a stock dip if people see "smart money" like venture capital selling, he said, creating a false narrative that investors are getting out because a stock is under-performing. In this case, they don't have much of a choice because "the job of a venture capitalist is to get their money back their investment back and move on to the next thing."