Top Stories

How 3 big US businesses reacted to Chinese anger over Hong Kong...

Apple, Activision and the NBA angered China this week over episodes related to Hong Kong's anti-government protests. They all took a different tact in dealing with China on...

China Politics

Trump justifies allowing offensive against Kurds: 'They didn't...

"They didn't help us in the second World War, they didn't help us with Normandy for example," Trump told reporters about the Kurds coming under Turkish attack in Syria.

Politics

Delta Air Lines third-quarter earnings top estimates

Delta is the first U.S. airline to report third-quarter earnings.

Airlines

Dow futures drop in wild trading after report that trade talks...

The White House told CNBC's Kayla Tausche that the SCMP report was inaccurate.

Markets

US reportedly plans to grant licenses for firms to sell goods to...

The New York Times reported President Trump gave the green light for licenses to American firms to sell goods to Huawei. The Chinese firm is sat on a U.S. blacklist and these...

Technology

Apple removes police-tracking app used in Hong Kong protests from...

The tech giant said the app violated its rules because it was used to ambush police and by criminals who used it to victimize residents in areas with no law enforcement.

Technology

Amazon's top spokesperson Jay Carney slams Trump administration

Amazon's SVP of global affairs Jay Carney, who was Obama's press secretary, criticized the Trump administration during at a tech conference on Wednesday.

Technology

Bed Bath & Beyond taps former Target exec Mark Tritton as...

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond spiked more than 21% on Wednesday after the company announced it poached Target's chief merchant as CEO.

Retail

Apple shares upgraded on 'iPhone demand upside'

The firm also raised its 12-month price target on the stock to $260, which represents a rally of more than 14% from Wednesday's close.

Pro Analysis

Beijing plans to restrict visas for US visitors with 'anti-China'...

The Chinese rules would mandate the drafting of a list of U.S. military and CIA-linked institutions and rights groups, and the addition of their employees to a visa blacklist,...

China Politics

US-China trade talks are about to start — a cut-down deal could...

The talks between the U.S. and China are now characterized by an increasing lack of trust, making it more difficult to reach agreement.

Market Insider

South Africa's economy struggles as World Bank downgrades...

The World Bank has downgraded South African GDP forecasts, while the country's debt faces a "junk" credit rating from major agencies.

World Economy

