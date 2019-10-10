21. Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers

Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers helps clients in the Pacific Northwest manage their wealth and invest in their future. For the past 50 years the firm's mission has been to put clients first, tailoring services to what works best for their unique individual, family or institutional needs. It continually seeks new strategies and solutions to better help clients achieve their objectives.

Total AUM: $2.63B+

Years in Business: 46

Accounts Under Management: 1,614

Principals:

James Callaghan, Chairman, Director & Officer

Steven Phelps, Director & Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

badgley.com

1420 Fifth Avenue, Suite 3200, Seattle, WA 98101

(206) 623-6172