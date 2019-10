With a rich history of 50 years, Bailard embodies a "right-by-our-clients" ethos and a loyalty that extends to its customers and colleagues.Their 68 employees hail from more than 10 countries, and 41% of its staff are women.

Total AUM: 3.63B+

Years in Business: 47

Accounts Under Management: 1,858

Principals:

Burnie Sparks, President

Peter Hill, Chairman

Contact:

www.bailard.com

950 Tower Lane, Suite 1900, Foster City, CA 94404-2131

(650) 571-5800