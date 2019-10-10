98. Bowen, Hanes & Co.

Bowen, Hanes & Co. has been providing investment counseling services to individuals and institutions for the past four decades. They routinely perform a broad analysis of global macroeconomic, political and technological trends to ascertain how these trends will impact the financial markets.
Total AUM: $2.56B+
Years in Business: 38
Accounts Under Management: 223
Principals:
Harold J. Bowen, President, CEO, CIO
Frank Hanes, Managing Director
Contact:
3290 Northside Parkway, Suite 880, Atlanta, GA 30327
(404) 995-0507