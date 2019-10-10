41. Boys, Arnold & Co.

Boys, Arnold & Co. embraces a "team-based approach," which they say allows the firm to offer clients the best of both worlds: the collective experience and wisdom of their wealth management professionals, and continuity of care through a trusted relationship with dedicated investment counselors. Moreover, it's driven by the belief that there is no substitute for time spent with clients, which is why they intentionally maintain an exceptionally low ratio of clients to counselor.

Total AUM: 1.09B+

Years in Business: 29

Accounts Under Management: 1,051

Principals:

Jon Vannice, President

Thomas Arnold, Member, Board of Directors

Contact:

boysarnold.com

1272 Hendersonville Road, Asheville, NC 28803

(828) 274-1542