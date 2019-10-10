Sterling jumps as UK and Irish leaders say there is a pathway to a possible Brexit deal

Skip Navigation
Dow jumps 160 points after Trump tweets he will meet with Chinese...

Stocks rose to their session highs on Thursday after President Donald Trump said he will meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday.

Marketsread more

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He says China brings sincerity to trade...

China's top negotiator and Vice Premier Liu He said on Thursday the country carries "great sincerity" for the high-level trade talks this week.

Marketsread more

It's been a crazy day for US-China trade news — here's what we...

Investors' heads have been left spinning over the past 12 hours after a slew of conflicting headlines related to the U.S.-China trade talks.

Marketsread more

How 3 big US businesses reacted to Chinese anger over Hong Kong...

Apple, Activision and the NBA angered China this week over episodes related to Hong Kong's anti-government protests. They all took a different tact in dealing with China on...

China Politicsread more

Sterling jumps as UK and Irish leaders say there is a pathway to...

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar for further Brexit talks Thursday afternoon.

Europe Marketsread more

Social Security checks to get a 1.6% boost in 2020

The Social Security Administration has announced how much benefit checks will increase next year. Here's what retirees can expect in 2020, and how that compares to previous...

Personal Financeread more

Foreign-born Trump donors tied to Rudy Giuliani's Ukraine efforts...

An indictment alleges the two men made a $325,000 contribution to a reported pro-Trump super PAC to "obtain access to exclusive political events and gain influence with...

Politicsread more

Kroger gets a downgrade after the grocery store makes a mulityear...

For a grocery store chain, capturing online shoppers and catching up to Amazon-owned Whole Foods is a tricky business. Investing in centralized fulfillment centers could be a...

Retailread more

US consumer prices were unchanged in September, the weakest...

U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in September and underlying inflation retreated.

Economyread more

Fidelity joins the stampede to eliminate fees for online trading

Fidelity Investments has joined its major competitors in offering zero-commission online trades as the brokerage industry continues its low-fee makeover.

Marketsread more

Trump justifies allowing offensive against Kurds: 'They didn't...

"They didn't help us with Normandy," Trump tells reporters about the Kurds coming under Turkish attack in Syria.

Politicsread more

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast for a third consecutive...

The move is likely to add to growing pressure on the producer group to impose a deeper round of supply cuts at its December meeting.

Oil and Gasread more
Europe Markets

Sterling jumps as UK and Irish leaders say there is a pathway to a possible Brexit deal

Matt Clinch@mattclinch81
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) speaks to the media ahead of his meeting with Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Government Buildings on September 9, 2019 in Dublin, Ireland.
Charles McQuillan | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The British pound rose sharply on Thursday after positive comments on Brexit from the leaders of the Republic of Ireland and the U.K.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar for further Brexit talks Thursday afternoon, with subsequent comments causing traders to buy the British pound.

Sterling rose to 1.2267 against the U.S. dollar by 3:20 p.m. London time after trading nearer $1.2218. It was up 0.5% versus the greenback for the session.

"The Prime Minister (Johnson) and Taoiseach (Varadkar) have had a detailed and constructive discussion," the joint statement said, according to Reuters.

"Both continue to believe that a deal is in everybody's interest. They agreed that they could see a pathway to a possible deal."

VIDEO4:3604:36
No-deal Brexit the biggest risk we face, Eurogroup president says
Squawk Box Europe

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.