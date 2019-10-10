99. Cardiff Park Advisors

Cardiff Park Advisors is a fee-only investment firm specializing in passively structured and index-fund portfolio management. The firm helps clients reach their long-term financial objectives with goal-based portfolios, unbiased advice, a fiduciary approach and a proven investment strategy. The company offers full-service support to individual investors, families, trusts, endowments and businesses with $1 million or more to invest.

Total AUM: $1.84B+

Years in Business: 16

Accounts Under Management: 2,140

Principal:

John Gorlow, Owner, Chief Executive Officer, Advisor, Chief Compliance Officer, Sole Member

Contact:

www.cardiffpark.com

338 Via Vera Cruz, Suite 240, San Marcos, CA 92078

(760) 635-7526